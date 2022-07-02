Apparently The Thor Hammer Chris Hemsworth Decorated His Bathroom With Found A Brand New Second Home

Mjolnir isn’t just a mystical weapon wielded by Thor, whether we’re talking about the original Thor Odinson or Jane Foster transformed as The Mighty Thor. It also makes for a nice bathroom decoration, as we learned back in 2018 that Chris Hemsworth kept a copy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Mjolnir by the toilet in his residence. Almost half a decade later though, word’s come in that Hemsworth’s Thor hammer has found a second home.

Chris Hemsworth has been making the press rounds to promote his upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth entry in the film series and the actor’s eighth cinematic outing as the God of Thunder (not counting the Doctor Strange mid-credits scene). While chatting with Access, Hemsworth was asked where his copy of Mjolnir is resting nowadays, and he responded:

It kind of varies in its location from the toy box to the mantlepiece. It quickly gets taken off there and ends up in the bathroom.

The toy box is a logical place for Mjolnir to stay even though it’s more high quality compared to the Mjolnir toys sold to the general public, but the mantlepiece is also a fitting location since his time as Thor is what catapulted Chris Hemsworth to worldwide fame. That being said, when interviewer Zuri Hall inquired about why Mjolnir was placed in the bathroom, Hemsworth said his wife and fellow actress Elsa Pataky “demotes” it to there. So the best we can call Hemsworth’s mantlepiece is a second home, but its main resting spot continues to be the bathroom, where it’s waiting to be discovered by visitors when they need to freshen up.

Of course, nowadays Thor’s primary weapon in the MCU isn’t Mjolnir, but Stormbreaker, the axe he forged during Avengers: Infinity War. Mjolnir was destroyed by Hela during Thor: Ragnarok, and while Thor (and Captain America) briefly wielded a Mjolnir from an alternate timeline in Avengers: Endgame, it seemed as though the hammer’s time in this franchise was done. That was not the case, as Thor: Love and Thunder will see the hammer somehow reforming and ending up in the hands of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who, outside of a quick cameo in Endgame, hasn’t been seen in the MCU since Thor: The Dark World. Back to Stormbreaker though, now I’m picture that bigger weapon propped up in one of Chris Hemsworth’s bathrooms. It would definitely be more obtrusive than Mjolnir.

Along with spotlighting Jane Foster’s debut as a superhero, Thor: Love and Thunder will also see both versions of Thor, along with allies like Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Taika Waititi’s Korg, battling Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. Additionally, Love and Thunder will feature the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy and highlight the MCUs Olympian Gods, with Russell Crowe appearing as Zeus. Along with reprising his directing duties, Waititi also co-wrote the movie’s script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters next Friday, July 8. In the meantime, catch up on Thor’s past MCU adventures with a Disney+ subscription.