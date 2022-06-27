Chris Hemsworth Looks Cool As A Cucumber On The Love And Thunder Red Carpet, But It’s The Thor Fan Cosplay I'm Super Impressed With

When hitting the press and event circuit for an upcoming movie like Thor: Love and Thunder, the actors involved in the production are naturally supposed to look comfortable. Similarly, it’s also expected that there will be some fans with amazing cosplay, showing up to support the film. While Chris Hemsworth did indeed look cool as a cucumber on the red carpet for the recent Hollywood premiere, those cosplayers were super impressive as well. In fact, it was the Odinson himself who recently highlighted these devoted followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Norse god.

The man himself deserves a ton of credit for his confident stride in a baby blue suit, which is complimented by wife Elsa Pataky and the flawless white dress she wore to the premiere. As Chris Hemsworth gave a loving shoutout to the fans on his Instagram , the Australian actor highlighted how without their support, Thor: Love and Thunder may have never happened. Check out the video, and photos, below:

In the glimpses provided by the fan-favorite actor, you can see a couple variants of Thor, both from Ragnarok as well as director Taika Waititi’s latest chapter in the saga. Not to mention, there’s a Hela, a Nebula, and even a variant of Loki inspired by his multiverse-bending Disney+ series. The coup de grace of course is Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, complete in Mighty Thor regalia, has also shown up to the party in sparkling detail.

As is to be expected, the fans really outdid themselves on this one, and that’s saying a lot. Marvel devotees have recreated things like Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation in the past, and these Love and Thunder inspired looks are right up there with that effort. Chris Hemsworth himself said it best, it’s the love of adventure that keeps people invested enough to do such things.

Which is not only beautiful, but a testament to just how much pull this franchise still has in the MCU overall. Nobody wears that much face paint or armor in the hot California sun, unless they’re really dedicated to the cause. Stylist and hobbyist alike deserve a lot of praise for what we saw above, as it's all coming from the ethic of putting the best foot Thor-ward, and giving us all something to marvel at.

Thor: Love and Thunder has also won the critics over, as initial reactions to the fourth Thor movie are pretty favorable. As further screenings and the public debut take place, we’ll naturally get a wider picture of just what the consensus on the film might actually be.

For now, Chris Hemsworth and the fans are all riding high, ready to get back to theaters and see how wild and weird this next installment will get. Not to mention, there’s apparently questions that might be raised in the process, like what exactly is Valkyrie’s real name ? Everyone will soon be able to see Thor: Love and Thunder for themselves, as the movie is set to open in theaters on July 8th.