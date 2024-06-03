Chris Hemsworth Ran Into Mjolnir Out In The Wild, And He (And The Fans) Had All The Funny Comments About It

Up until recently, Thor’s weapon of choice within the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been the all-powerful Stormbreaker, with which he took on the likes of Thanos and Gorr the God Butcher. Long before he wielded the mighty axe though, the God of Thunder’s primary instrument of combat was Mjolnir, which he reclaimed by the end of 2022’s Love and Thunder . Obviously, actor Chris Hemsworth doesn’t faithfully carry around the mythical item like his character used to, but he did recently have a run-in with it in the wild. And, after he did, he as well as fans have some funny comments about the impromptu reunion.

Chris Hemsworth and his family recently enjoyed a trip to Universal Studios, which is where he ran into his old friend. In the Instagram video shared to the A-lister’s Instagram account, he and his group spotted the hammer through the window of a store. Said item was not only locked up in a case, but it was signed as well. Hemsworth, who ultimately stated that he didn’t remember signing the prop, was asked by one of his companions to summon the Asgardian item. With that, he joked in his caption that he “didn’t want to scare the kids but I could’ve definitely called Mjolnir if I wanted to…” Check out the video for yourself:

The Extraction star has performed a number of amazing feats both on and off screen, but I’d have been truly shocked if he’d managed to summon Mjolnir to his side. Still, the witty actor’s sense of humor is more than appreciated as always. What was also delightful was the flood of responses from fans, who weighed in via the comment section:

Talk about the ultimate dad flex. - @daxholt

This was low key awesome… get it??!? I’ll see myself out..🔨⚡️ - @nickmcilwain1

Break glass in case of global extinction. - @clearvalleyfrost

Not me wanting to buy that when I saw it in March and then having him say he don't remember signing it. Nahhh - @gothams_finest_

Good what makes you [worthy] is not showing off. That what got you punished in the first movie. - mr._collectors

Overall, this funny post and the chuckle-worthy responses to it are a testament to the way in which Thor, his weapon and essentially the MCU as a whole have permeated pop culture. It’s probably fair to say that as the years move on, the Australian actor will continue to be synonymous with the fictional weapon. And, quite frankly, he seems to have embraced that.

You may not believe it, but Chris Hemsworth actually has a few versions of Mjolnir, a prop that’s crafted with incredible precision. He explained that at least one of them tends to switch locations, as the hammer has been in the bathroom , in a toy box or on his mantle. The idea of the star having the item just sitting somewhere in his home is funny, and I’m sure his kids get a kick out of them as well. Interestingly, his wife, Elsa Pataky, humorously said that she and her hubby have had arguments involving the hammers and where they’re placed. (I’m not sure many of us have had similar discussions with a spouse regarding a Marvel prop.)

Within the MCU, Thor lost Mjolnir during the events of 2017’s Ragnarok, but the item was reforged during the events of Love and Thunder. Jane Foster – as the Mighty Thor – wielded the hammer in that movie. As mentioned, by the end of it, the Odinson donned the hammer once more, while Love – Gorr’s daughter, who the Avenger adopted – took up Stormbreaker. Per the message shown at the end of the film, the God of Thunder will likely return in upcoming Marvel movies at some point, so chances are we’ll see both of the weapons on the big screen again in the future.

Until that happens, I’m down for seeing more random run-ins between Chris Hemsworth and his character’s signature tool. He may not really be able to actually summon the weapon as his character can, but I’ll be delighted enough over any jokes that he (or fans) have if such moments happen again.

