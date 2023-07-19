Chris Hemsworth Shouted Out Wife Elsa Pataky On Her Birthday, But He Wasn’t The Only Avenger To Do So

Some celebrity couples seem to be in the headlines all the time but one pair that is quite good at keeping their personal life out of the headlines is Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. The couple has kept their distance from Hollywood in recent years, and as such the only places we see their names together are usually when Hemsworth posts sweet family photos on Instagram. He has done so once again celebrating his wife’s birthday, but Pataky also got a very special birthday wish from another Avenger: Jeremy Renner.

Hemsworth posted a short video and some pictures to Instagram, showing off his wife’s birthday celebration. They appear to have gone out to eat with some friends, as you do, but it looks like Hemsworth bought all of the desserts in the building to celebrate, as there are at least three different items, including a substantial cake, all wishing Elsa a happy birthday.

As one might expect, the comments of Chris Hemsworth’s post are full of additional birthday wishes from both friends and fans, but one stands out, as Jeremy Renner added his own birthday wish to the chorus, saying…

Happy bday ELSA ❤️

Significant others are probably as much a part of the Avengers family as any of the actual stars, even if Elsa is certainly not part of the famous Avengers group text because she isn’t an Avenger. But hey, even Tom Hiddleston is on the outs when it comes to that. The way these actors have clearly become quite close they probably all feel like part of each other’s family.

It’s extra sweet to see Jeremy Renner wishing somebody a happy birthday considering the actor has been going through his own stuff this year. Renner was the one getting well wishes a few months ago after an accident involving a snowplow very seriously injured him. He had his own birthday just days after the accident and considering the severity of his injuries it was likely a relief that he made it there. For the last several months Instagram has been Renner’s way of keeping fans updated on his progress on his continued road to recovery and the way that many of his friends have wished him well.

Seeing these two Avengers come together on Instagram makes one wonder what the future may hold for them on the big screen, but that’s something we don’t really understand yet. Hemsworth just had a Thor movie but we don’t know of any upcoming MCU projects where either Hemsworth or Renner are set to appear. There are new Avengers movies on the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies, but by the time we get there, the makeup of the team could be so different that neither one of them are even Avengers anymore.