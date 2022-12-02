Chris Pratt, James Gunn And Plenty Of Fans Have Great Reactions To The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe contains countless TV and movie franchises, but a few stand out as true fan favorites. James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy. Shortly after the release of the holiday special, the studio debuted the first trailer for one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies: Guardians 3. And Chris Pratt, James Gunn, and plenty of fans have reacted to the first emotional footage from the threequel.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won't arrive in theaters until May of 2023, but that distance hasn't stopped Marvel Studios from buoying hype with the movie's first trailer. In it we saw the debut of Will Poulter's Adam Warlock, as well as some brief glimpses at the titular team (including Gamora). Chris Pratt took to Instagram to respond to the footage, sharing the following with his nearly 40 million followers on the social media platform. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram)

No lies detected. In the first footage from Guardians Vol. 3, we see the titular team of cosmic heroes showing up in the suburbs. But rather than humans, it's seemingly a town full of alien creatures. While the they claim to be there in peace, Dave Bautista's Drax can't help but to accidentally nail a kid with a dodgeball. Chaos promptly ensues, because of course.

While the contents and plot details for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are currently a mystery, this first trailer showed that (like its predecessors) it will be full of both heart and humor. And with the threequel expected to wrap up the current team's story forever, the stakes have never been higher.

James Gunn himself posted a reaction to the first trailer for Guardians 3. While he's no doubt staying busy with his new role it DC, he's still been paying special attention to the Guardians, including the already iconic holiday special on Disney+. Check out his Twitter response below,

“We’ll all fly away together, one last time, into the forever and beautiful sky.” ❤️ #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/laaOkT8dQwDecember 2, 2022 See more

While the the first trailer for Guardians 3 was careful not to reveal too much, there are a few shots that are giving the fans reason to pause. Namely footage of both Star-Lord and Mantis weeping hysterically. While the fans are definitely expecting at least one beloved character to kick the bucket, actually seeing footage made it all more real. As one fan posted on Twitter:

THESE TWO SOBBING LIKE THIS IN THE LAST MOVIE? AHHHH 😬😬😬 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/bcMO67dHAFDecember 1, 2022 See more

I mean, same. These emotional scenes all but guarantee that a member of the team might die, but I'm sure James Gunn has more than one surprise up his sleeve. Still, fans are concerned about the Guardians in Vol. 3. In particular there's fan concern that the movie might kill off Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon. One shot of the small but mighty hero made it seem like he was possibly saying his goodbyes, especially as he was seemingly covered in wounds. As one fan freaked out online:

WE ARE NOT GONNA LOSE FUCKING ROCKET!! WE ARE NOT GONNA LOSE ROCKET!! 😭😭😭😭😭#GotGVol3 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/f999AlpBnIDecember 1, 2022 See more

It does seem like Rocket is going to be getting a ton of screen time in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The first footage debuted a glimpse at Baby Rocket, while the trailer also confirmed the inclusion of his comic love interest Lylla. Could those rumors about Lady Gaga voicing her be true? We'll just have to wait and see, but fans are sharing a ton of love for Rocket online. Check it out:

Me after seeing Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/ZDcMj1eQCmDecember 1, 2022 See more

No one expected the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to drop so soon, especially since Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is hitting theaters first. But the clip basically broke the internet, especially since it arrived so shortly after the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. As a reminder, you can check it out below:

Clearly the stakes are high for Guardians 3, which will presumably follow as the titular team of heroes continues their search for the 2013 version of Gamora who was "resurrected" via the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame. The footage shows her eventually reuniting with the group, in a clip where she and Mantis are holding up Drax in what looks like a new space prison. We'll just have to see how it all shakes out.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.