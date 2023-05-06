Chris Pratt Shares Some BTS Guardians Footage, And It Hilariously Nods Back To A Vol. 3 Moment That Still Stings

Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

After years of anticipation, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally arrived, and it seems to be making quite an impression thus far. Much of the public – both fans and critics alike – seem to be mostly taken with the final instalment in James Gunn’s superhero franchise. Vol. 3 also notched strong opening night numbers at the box office. All the while, the stars of the film are celebrating the 2023 new movie release in their own way. Among those to do so is Chris Pratt, who dropped some behind-the-scenes footage and photos. And the post hilariously nods at a moment from the movie that may still sting for some viewers.

Chris Pratt shared the sweet BTS nuggets to his Instagram , and the post includes photos of more than a few franchise veterans. Within the update, one can find a snapshot of a smiling Dave Bautista (who’s in costume as Drax) as well as a clip of Zoe Saldaña and Karen Gillan dancing together while dressed as Gamora and Nebula, respectively. But the tidbit that might really catch viewers' eyes is the first video, which sees Pratt asking his colleagues to refer to him as Quill, as he jokes that he’s trying to be “method.” He then received a response to that request, which could make some fans feel a certain kind of way. Check it out:

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I’d imagine that those who were deeply invested in the characters’ romance may have been a bit sad to see where things stood between the two early on in the threequel. Quill’s attempts to appeal to Gamora were particularly heartbreaking. Though as you’d expect, James Gunn managed to mine some humor from this situation as well and, in this video, Chris Pratt and co. definitely did the same. When it comes to entertainment, comedy and tragedy are fine on their own, but it can certainly be interesting when a storyteller blends the two.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) To 3D Or Not To 3D: Buy The Right Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ticket

The relationship between Gamora and Peter was just one of the subplots that was handled well. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , which has received strong reviews , also highlights Rocket Raccoon’s backstory in a tragic, yet affecting, way. Other members of the team such as Nebula, Mantis and Drax also get time to shine and further evolve in interesting ways.

While Pete and Gamora’s subplot may be bittersweet, it ended on a solid note – one that sees the two parting ways with a mutual respect for each other. They may not be romantically involved, Gamora definitely seems to know that his name is Quill and not Quinn by the end. Considering how Guardians 3 ’s ending played out, it’s likely that the two characters won’t cross paths again (or at least anytime soon). But instead of dwelling on any sadder points, let’s just be happy that the two got this closure and that – based on Chris Pratt’s post – the cast and crew had a good time working on this movie.