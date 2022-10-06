Is Daredevil's TV Show Recasting Elektra? Ambulance Star Eiza Gonzalez Addresses Swirling Rumors

With Charlie Cox’s small screen return as Daredevil happening for She-Hulk , albeit in a somewhat lighter fashion than viewers are used to, Marvel fans are pumped for the Man Without Fear to once again take the spotlight for the upcoming standalone series Daredevil: Born Again . And while we’d love to get excited for any and all of the co-stars that Cox will share the screen with, follow-up casting announcements haven’t been quite so plentiful. In particular, rumors have been floating regarding the equally badass Elektra, and whether or not she’ll be recast for the Disney+ series. Ambulance and Godzilla vs. Kong star Eiza Gonzalez has been privy to such rumors saying she’ll be portraying the assassin, but revealed those claims aren’t indicative of reality.

Interest in all things Daredevil is hitting a fever pitch now that Cox is reprising the role for the first time since returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home . Which is probably why Gonzalez is getting looped into the mix more and more when it comes to fans assuming the Elektra rumors to be somewhat true. But she took to Twitter to put a halt to such speculations, saying none of it is legitimate. Here’s how she put it:

I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already a on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcomeOctober 5, 2022 See more

It’d be one thing if all the future Daredevil: Born Again viewers were being congratulatory, or if they were simply asking about her possible involvement. However, some of the more rotten apples in the fandom have apparently been reacting to the rumors in harsh ways, through which Eiza Gonzalez is facing insults and criticisms from those who don’t want Elodie Yung to be recast for the new show.

The Hobbs & Shaw vet continued with another tweet calling out those who have been targeting her with false accusations, saying:

I'd appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? a role that I don’t even know about. Thank you and wishing you all the best ❤️

For what it’s worth, the actress followed up on those thoughts by saying she’s not holding any of the fans’ ill will against Daredevil itself, and aims to dive into the MCU fun whenever it debuts. Plus, she’s not closing the door on joining other superhero projects in the future. She’ll just need to wait until she’s not locked into an exclusive contract with a Netflix show created by former Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. In her words:

Hopefully I’ll get to play a cool superhero at one point of my career and it will be tons of fun and I’d be honored to be even considered. Meanwhile, I’ll be watching Daredevil and sending that cast all the love ❤️

To note, it's not as if Elodie Yung has a lot of spare time herself, as she's starring in the second season of Fox's drama The Cleaning Lady, which may complicate any attempts to bring her back into the fold as Elektra for Disney+. That said, it's likely her contract for the network drama isn't quite so strict that she would be forbidden from taking on other projects in the meantime, assuming they don't clash with previously scheduled slots. But it's impossible to know where things are going with the female assassin until we hear more official updates.