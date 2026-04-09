Daredevil: Born Again’s Vincent D’Onofrio Shares How Latest Shocking Twist Will Change ‘Devastated’ Kingpin
That's not going to be good for anyone.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Warning: SPOILERS for the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 episode “Gloves Off” are ahead!
The original Daredevil TV series and Daredevil: Born Again have delivered a lot of shocking twists over the years, but the one at the end of the latter show’s latest episode is among the few that have made me physically uncomfortable. A glass shard impaled Ayelet Zurer’s Vanessa Fisk in the head during the final moments of “Gloves Off,” leaving Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, with nothing to do but hold his wife and wait for medical assistance as she bled out. With Vanessa at death’s door, D’Onofrio shared how this twist will change his “devoted” character or the rest of Born Again Season 2’s run on the 2026 TV schedule.
I should clarify at first that while I was certainly surprised to see Vanessa get a glass shard to the head, it wasn’t the goriness that made me uncomfortable. It was thinking about how Kingpin will surely even become more unhinged if she dies. Sure enough, Vincent D’Onofrio indicated that is indeed what will happen in the latter half of the Disney+ subscription-exclusive Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, telling EW:Article continues below
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Sign up for Disney+ to follow along with Daredevil: Born Again and watch all the MCU's other TV shows and movies. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
Now to be clear, it hasn’t been officially stated that Vanessa will die, but with a wound like that and now reading Vincent D’Onofrio’s comments, it feels like the writing is on the wall. While Wilson Fisk has been a ruthless, cold-blooded man his entire adult life, meeting and falling in love with Vanessa has resulted in some of his darker and more illogical impulses being curbed. Governor Marge McCaffrey straight up tells Vanessa in “Gloves Out” that Wilson Fisk being mayor of New York City concerns her, but if Vanessa remains by his side to keep him level headed, she’ll throw her support behind the couple.
With Vanessa dead (again, not confirmed), it’s no wonder Kingpin would become more of a loose cannon, and that can only mean bad things for the people of New York City. Despite his criminal past and the AVTF making life miserable for many of the Big Apple’s citizens, he’s managed to maintain an overall positive profile. If his grief drives him to become even more ruthless and kill even more people who stand in the way of getting whatever he wants, that’s makes it all the more necessary for Matt Murdock and his allies to remove him from office.
This new information also pairs nicely with the rumor that Kingpin will become an even more powerful crime lord in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. We won’t learn if that is indeed the case until sometime in 2027, but there are four more episodes left to go in Born Again Season 2 to see how the tragic aftermath of Bullseye’s failed assassination attempt will drive Kingpin’s immediate actions. Now would be a good time for anyone in his inner circle to get their affairs in order.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.