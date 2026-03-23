Why Vincent D’Onofrio And Charlie Cox Keep Coming Back To Play Daredevil And Fisk

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant franchise, full of colorful superpowered characters. The shared universe (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), is expanding again thanks to the release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are back as Daredevil and Kingpin respectively, and recently spoke to CinemaBlend about why they keep coming back to their signature roles.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when characters from the Netflix Marvel shows started being brought back into the shared universe. Born Again Season 2 is arriving shortly and Season 3 is already filming, so it's clear that the Daredevil characters aren't going anywhere. As you can see in the video above, I recently spoke to Cox and D'Onofrio about their ongoing tenures in the MCU. I asked if the show's lack of real superpowers is why they stay so invested in the story, with the latter actor telling me:

It feels like that to me, yeah. I mean, this show has always been like that for I think both of us. We've always felt that our guys... I mean, it's the way it's written. It's the way the show is. The show does explore our emotional lives extensively, more than any other show or movie that the MCU does.

He's not wrong. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been playing Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk since back in 2015, so they've had many hours of television to explore their characters' inner psyches. Both the original Daredevil show and Born Again do deep dives on the motivations of their leading characters, and have street-level fights that feel brutal and ultra realistic. This stands out when compared to most MCU projects, which have a bigger scale but aren't quite as intimate.

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Critics have been praising Born Again Season 2, and fans will be able to see the show for themselves when it premiers on March 24th. In our conversation, D'Onofrio went on to speak about the emotionality of Daredevil, which stands out among the rest of the shared universe. In his words:

It's all heightened, you know, and all very painful and emo. But you know, it does bring us down to the ground. It does make us human beings, and considering we're doing a superhero show.

This give and take is a big reason why fans remain so invested in Daredevil years later. Fisk and Murdock's fates are tied, and they have a complicated connection that puts them into conflict in a fascinating way. And there's no telling what craziness Born Again Season 2 will bring.

Charlie Cox is back in Daredevil's suit for the new season, but it sounds like he loves the human aspect of playing Matt Murdock. In the same interview, he echoed D'Onofrio's comments, offering:

I think certainly that appeals to our interest as actors. The characters we play, they don't have superpowers. So therefore they have extreme vulnerability. And hopefully that's what makes the stakes feel very high, makes it interesting. Yeah, I certainly enjoy that a lot.

As previously mentioned, production on Season 3 of Born Again has already begun. So this pair of actors will get even more room to explore their characters and their unique dynamic together. And I can't wait to see what's coming next as they continue to battle over control of New York City.

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiers March 24th, and new episodes will arrive Tuesdays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. With Fisk Mayor of New York, the stakes are very high. And smart money says it's going to be an explosive season.