I'm Loving Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles In Daredevil, But Vincent D'Onofrio Shared A Much Harsher Take
Talk about a great addition to Daredevil: Born Again.
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The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently releases new content for fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again was recently released on the streaming service, and fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are thrilled to be back in Hell's Kitchen. In addition to returning characters, some newcomers have joined the fun such as Matthew Lillard's mysterious Mr. Charles. While I'm loving his presence in the show, Vincent D'Onofrio has another perspective entirely.
What we know about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been limited, but fans were recently treated to its premiere episode on Disney+. Things are heating up with Fisk as Mayor, but he's got a new frienemy with Lillard's Mr. Charles. On the show's official podcast, D'Onofrio got real about working with the Scream icon, saying:
Sounds like there's a touch of method acting happening here. Because Fisk's disdain for Mr. Charles seemingly affected the way that D'Onofrio felt about Lillard while filming Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. And I can't wait to see how this dynamic plays out in future episodes of the Marvel series.Article continues below
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Vincent D'Onofrio keeps coming back to play Kingpin, and clearly the character means a great deal to him. Even if he's playing the show's villain, the actor has found a way to connect with Wilson Fisk. In the same podcast appearance he spoke more about how this colored his interactions with Matthew Lillard, saying:
While there's no actual beef between the two actors, it sounds like Fisk's POV was really sticking in D'Onofrio's brain in the midst of production for Born Again. As such, they needed to wrap before he could really enjoy Matthew Lillard's presence. And it should be fascinating to see how the relationship between Kingpin and Mr. Charles escalates throughout the eight-episode season.
Daredevil: Born Again releases new episodes Tuesdays on Disney+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see what drama happens between these two characters as we get deeper into the season.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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