I'm Loving Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles In Daredevil, But Vincent D'Onofrio Shared A Much Harsher Take

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently releases new content for fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again was recently released on the streaming service, and fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are thrilled to be back in Hell's Kitchen. In addition to returning characters, some newcomers have joined the fun such as Matthew Lillard's mysterious Mr. Charles. While I'm loving his presence in the show, Vincent D'Onofrio has another perspective entirely.

What we know about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been limited, but fans were recently treated to its premiere episode on Disney+. Things are heating up with Fisk as Mayor, but he's got a new frienemy with Lillard's Mr. Charles. On the show's official podcast, D'Onofrio got real about working with the Scream icon, saying:

My character dislikes him so much that it bled into the way I feel about Matthew. It's never happened before on this show. It's happened with other characters in my career. My character finds him so annoying.

Sounds like there's a touch of method acting happening here. Because Fisk's disdain for Mr. Charles seemingly affected the way that D'Onofrio felt about Lillard while filming Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. And I can't wait to see how this dynamic plays out in future episodes of the Marvel series.

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Vincent D'Onofrio keeps coming back to play Kingpin, and clearly the character means a great deal to him. Even if he's playing the show's villain, the actor has found a way to connect with Wilson Fisk. In the same podcast appearance he spoke more about how this colored his interactions with Matthew Lillard, saying:

He's amazing. I remember reading the scenes. I'm like, 'F---, I got to do a scene with f---ing Charles. Like, I hate this f---ing guy.' And it just-- it's so weird because when I see Matthew, we give each other hugs and all that. During the shooting of the second season, I really had a hard time being in the same room with Matthew.

While there's no actual beef between the two actors, it sounds like Fisk's POV was really sticking in D'Onofrio's brain in the midst of production for Born Again. As such, they needed to wrap before he could really enjoy Matthew Lillard's presence. And it should be fascinating to see how the relationship between Kingpin and Mr. Charles escalates throughout the eight-episode season.

Daredevil: Born Again releases new episodes Tuesdays on Disney+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see what drama happens between these two characters as we get deeper into the season.