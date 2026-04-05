Why Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Didn't Like Season 1's 'Really Dumb' Bank Heist Episode

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is underway on the 2026 TV schedule, giving Disney+ subscription holders the next chapter of Matt Murdock’s continuing conflict with Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t go back and rewatch Season 1 at your leisure, be it alone or with friends/family. Just know that if Charlie Cox is part of your viewing party, he doesn’t think highly of Born Again Season 1’s fifth episode, titled “With Interest.”

The Daredevil actor shared his displeasure about how this particular episode, which saw Matt Murdock foiling a bank heist on St. Patrick’s Day without putting on his costume once, turned out while attending C2E2 (via ComicBookMovie). He started off telling the room of fans in Chicago this about why it’s “really dumb”:

I was not a fan of the bank episode in Season 1 of Born Again. I thought it was really dumb, and I really fought against doing it in a polite way. I did end up watching it because I had to know, because I was told that when they were testing the show, it was one of the highest tested episodes of Marvel Television. And I kind of get it. It’s bingey. I had problems with it, though.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Sign up for Disney+ so you can follow along with Daredevil: Born Again week to week. Start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month, or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

This is one of those reminders that something being well received by the majority doesn’t mean everybody likes it. In Charlie Cox’s case, he’s never cared for “With Interest,” which was arguably the most self-contained Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 episode and also featured an appearance from Yusuf Khan, the father of Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel. So what specifically rubs Cox the wrong way about “With Interest”? He noticed a significant issue with the story early on, explaining:

Article continues below

There was a point, and I can’t remember what we ended up figuring out, but there was a point where they needed a key, so the bad guys come back after the whole heist, and they have a key to get to the lockbox, and during the heist, they moved something from one lockbox to another lockbox. Anyway, whatever happened, I posed the question, 'If they already had both keys, why didn’t they just go to the vault and take the thing they originally wanted?' Because they had both keys, because they switched the things around. The answer was a very prolonged silence until someone was like, 'Uh-huh. Yes.'

It’s worth remembering that Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 went through a massive overhaul well into principal photography, and most of the episodes were tweaked in one way or another during reshoots. However, “With Interest” is the one episode that went untouched, which would explain why it felt so out of place with the rest, though that clearly didn’t impact the overall critical reception.

This isn’t the first time that Charlie Cox has criticized “With Interest.” He previously shared that he didn’t think it was a good idea for Daredevil: Born Again to include a bank heist because it felt like a “‘70s game.” Whether share his negative feelings about the episode or not, I think we can all agree that it’s good that everyone was on the same page with Born Again Season 2 from the start, thus removing those issues of disjointedness. New episodes release Tuesday evenings on Disney+, and Born Again Season 3 has already begun filming.