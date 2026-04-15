How Vincent D'Onofrio Helped Daredevil: Born Again Co-Star Ahead Of (SPOILER)'s Death
Is anyone else still processing this major loss?
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Be aware that spoilers for the latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again, “The Grand Design,” are in play.
The acclaimed Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has proven to be just as brutal and emotionally draining as promised. Everything really ramped up over the last two episodes, with the latter of that pair concluding with the death of a major character. And this development could have some serious consequences for not just the Man Without Fear but New York City at large. Now, the actress who’s departing the series is speaking out and explaining how co-star Vincent D’Onoforio was helpful ahead of her character’s demise.
Even fans who’ve yet to see Born Again Season 2’s fifth episode can probably guess who’s no longer in the land of the living, based on that tragic Kingpin twist from the fourth episode. The mayor/mob boss’ wife, Vanessa Fisk – following surgery and a period of extreme lucidness – dies as a result of having her skull pierced by a shard of glass. After that, it’s quickly apparent that Wilson Fisk is distraught over the loss of his beloved wife.Article continues below
The plot point was apparently a hard pill for Ayelet Zurer (the actress who’d played Vanessa since Netflix’s Daredevil series) to swallow as well. While speaking with ComicBookMovie, Zurer recalled the moment she learned about Vanessa’s fate and how her on-screen husband, Vincent D’Onofrio, was a source of comfort:
It’s sweet hearing about D’Onofrio taking the time to mourn the loss of Vanessa alongside Zurer, and it sounds like she really appreciated it. Empathy can be vital in any profession, and D’Onofrio’s ability to empathize with his long-time scene partner speaks volumes to who he is as both a person and a performer. An anecdote like this truly makes me understand why D’Onofrio has been working for as long as he has.
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When it comes to Zurer, I can also imagine why Vanessa’s death would be hard for her. Not only is she saying goodbye to a job, but she’s also bidding farewell to a character she’s played across a little more than a decade now. It also seems, however, that Zurer understands the significance of her character’s death and her position as the figurative “gun” that sets off Wilson’s rage.
After getting involved with Kingpin, Vanessa proved to be just as ruthless as her husband, and her machinations were what actually led to the death of Franklin “Foggy” Nelson.” Considering Vanessa’s actions, it’s difficult not to wonder whether she deserved her fate, and Zurer shared her take on that:
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“Complicated” is definitely a fitting word to describe Vanessa, and it’s an apt descriptor for her husband as well. Of course, following Vanessa’s death, all eyes are on Vincent D’Onofrio’s Mayor Fisk, who still has to contend with vigilantes as well as the enigmatic Mr. Charles. There are only three more episodes left in this season, and fans are just going to have to wait and see what lies ahead for Kingpin, DD and the rest of New York.
New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT amid the 2026 TV schedule and are available to Disney+ subscription holders.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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