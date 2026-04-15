How Vincent D'Onofrio Helped Daredevil: Born Again Co-Star Ahead Of (SPOILER)'s Death

Be aware that spoilers for the latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again, “The Grand Design,” are in play.

The acclaimed Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has proven to be just as brutal and emotionally draining as promised. Everything really ramped up over the last two episodes, with the latter of that pair concluding with the death of a major character. And this development could have some serious consequences for not just the Man Without Fear but New York City at large. Now, the actress who’s departing the series is speaking out and explaining how co-star Vincent D’Onoforio was helpful ahead of her character’s demise.

Even fans who’ve yet to see Born Again Season 2’s fifth episode can probably guess who’s no longer in the land of the living, based on that tragic Kingpin twist from the fourth episode. The mayor/mob boss’ wife, Vanessa Fisk – following surgery and a period of extreme lucidness – dies as a result of having her skull pierced by a shard of glass. After that, it’s quickly apparent that Wilson Fisk is distraught over the loss of his beloved wife.

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(Image credit: Marvel/Jojo Whilden)

The plot point was apparently a hard pill for Ayelet Zurer (the actress who’d played Vanessa since Netflix’s Daredevil series) to swallow as well. While speaking with ComicBookMovie, Zurer recalled the moment she learned about Vanessa’s fate and how her on-screen husband, Vincent D’Onofrio, was a source of comfort:

Yeah, none of us [saw it coming]. I received a call from Dario [Scardapane] first, and then from Sana [Amanat] and Vincent [D'Onofrio]. They explained where the show was going—how it would be structured, the entry point and the exit point. With Vincent, we really just mourned the story together. But they also explained something I could understand—that they needed the 'biggest gun' to launch his explosion. So, yeah, I’m that gun.

It’s sweet hearing about D’Onofrio taking the time to mourn the loss of Vanessa alongside Zurer, and it sounds like she really appreciated it. Empathy can be vital in any profession, and D’Onofrio’s ability to empathize with his long-time scene partner speaks volumes to who he is as both a person and a performer. An anecdote like this truly makes me understand why D’Onofrio has been working for as long as he has.

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When it comes to Zurer, I can also imagine why Vanessa’s death would be hard for her. Not only is she saying goodbye to a job, but she’s also bidding farewell to a character she’s played across a little more than a decade now. It also seems, however, that Zurer understands the significance of her character’s death and her position as the figurative “gun” that sets off Wilson’s rage.

After getting involved with Kingpin, Vanessa proved to be just as ruthless as her husband, and her machinations were what actually led to the death of Franklin “Foggy” Nelson.” Considering Vanessa’s actions, it’s difficult not to wonder whether she deserved her fate, and Zurer shared her take on that:

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She’s a complicated woman, so it’s hard to say. To be honest, I don’t think she would go down unless she chose to. I think what’s happening in the second season is something deeper.

“Complicated” is definitely a fitting word to describe Vanessa, and it’s an apt descriptor for her husband as well. Of course, following Vanessa’s death, all eyes are on Vincent D’Onofrio’s Mayor Fisk, who still has to contend with vigilantes as well as the enigmatic Mr. Charles. There are only three more episodes left in this season, and fans are just going to have to wait and see what lies ahead for Kingpin, DD and the rest of New York.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT amid the 2026 TV schedule and are available to Disney+ subscription holders.