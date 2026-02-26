Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Isn’t Even Out Yet, And A New Rumor Already Has Me Worried About Kingpin In Season 3

The citizens of New York City chose most poorly when they elected Wilson Fisk as their new mayor before the events of Daredevil: Born Again. Season 1 ended with him imposing martial law, outlawing vigilantes and imprisoning several of his enemies. Now we’re only a few weeks away from the premiere of Born Again Season 2 on the 2026 TV schedule, and following up on this new status quo. However, if a new rumor for the upcoming Marvel TV show is to be believed, Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, may be even worse in Season 3.

Naturally we know next to nothing about Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, which was announced last September, since Season 2 hasn’t even aired yet. However, over on X, scooper Alex Perez responded to a fan wondering if the series was still planning to adapt the Devil’s Reign storyline like Perez had previously claimed. He responded with the following:

Even if he loses his mayoral seat, the power vacuum he left taking out his competition leaves him at the top of the underworld game for when he eventually returns to his enterprise. You guys need to look ahead.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, and Daredevil: Born Again streams exclusively on the platform. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

As anyone remotely familiar with Kingpin could have guessed, he’s been using his job as NYC’s mayor to further his criminal interest, and that includes killing off various rivals. It’s inevitable that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and allies will oust Wilson Fisk from political office, but that won’t put him down for good. Vincent D’Onofrio is confirmed to be reprising Fisk in Born Again Season 3, and if Alex Perez is to be believed, he’ll wield more power than ever when he resumes being a more straightforward crime lord.

It's worth noting that Devil’s Reign is already being partially in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 given that the crossover event, which from December 2021 to May 2022, saw Mayor Wilson Fisk outlawing superheroes in New York City. So it’s unlikely Born Again Season 3 would be able to further this adaptation, but that’s ok. It’ll be more than easy enough for him to make Matt Murdock’s life a living nightmare in a different way, though with a new season will also come more opportunities for Bullseye to target Kingpin.

But before we see if there’s any merit to this Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 rumor, we need to see how his schemes in Season 2 unfold. The new chapter kicks off Tuesday, March 24 on Disney+. In addition to Krysten Ritter reprising Jessica Jones, the second season will bring in folks like Matthew Lillard’s Mr. Charles and Lili Taylor as Governor Marge McCaffrey to give Wilson Fisk trouble on the political front.