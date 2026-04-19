Daredevil: Born Again Star Weighs In On Possible Season 3 Return After That Tragic Death, And I Respectfully Disagree

Warning: Major spoilers for the latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again, “The Grand Design” are present here.

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again is nearly done, and the show certainly hasn’t disappointed when it comes to bringing intensity amid the 2026 TV schedule. Anyone who may be questioning that should simply look to the latest episode, which marks the death of a major character. Fans may have questions about what that death will mean for the Man Without Fear and others in the immediate future. However, the departing star is already weighing in with thoughts on a potential return (and I don’t agree with their take).

What Did The Daredevil: Born Again Alum Say About Their Character Possibly Returning?

It’s no secret that Born Again has already been renewed for Season 3, meaning Disney+ subscription holders will be able to look forward to more adventures featuring the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Obviously, details on what’s being planned for that season are being kept under wraps, though some actors may or may not have been glimpsed in set photos. What those photos don’t spill, however, is whether or not Ayelet Zurer will reprise her role as the recently deceased Vannsa Fisk. When asked about that, Zurer had this to say:

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If I were a writer, I’d say yes. But I’m not the writer, so who knows? It depends on where the show is going and what they want to explore. So, to be continued.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Vanessa is injured during the season’s fourth episode after a glass shard pierces her skull, marking a tragic development for her husband, Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin. After undergoing surgery, Vanessa awakens in the hospital and seems to be herself while speaking with Wilson. She eventually, however, goes into shock and dies, much to her spouse’s dismay. Following that episode, which also includes Vanessa-centric flashbacks, Zurer is tempted to believe her character will reappear somehow, but I don’t think it’s necessary.

Why I’m Not So Keen On This Born Again Character’s Return?

Make no mistake, there are plenty of ways in which showrunner Dario Scardapane and the writers could easily find a way to bring Vanessa back into the fold. The character could appear through additional flashbacks or as figments of Kingpin’s imagination. Or she could actually return to the land of the living in a more grandiose way. (I mean, Charlie Cox even pitched Franklin “Foggy” Nelson being resurrected with the help of The Hand).

I honestly don’t expect the writers to actually bring Vanessa back to life, so to speak, which is comforting but, at this point, I think it’s better not to even use flashbacks or mental images. This latest episode feels like the ideal send-off for Vanessa, especially considering that it features plenty of flashbacks dedicated to her. There’s a truly finite feeling that accompanies this installment, and that differs from the feeling I had after Foggy was killed during Born Again’s pilot.

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Of course, I can understand Ayelet Zurer mourning her character, and she did just that alongside Vincent D’Onofrio (her on-screen hubby). Nevertheless, I don’t feel much of a need for Vanessa to appear in any capacity again and, honestly, her absence alone could surely cast a major shadow over her husband’s path moving forward as well as the show as a whole.

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New Daredevil: Born Again episodes are released on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. As the season winds down, be sure to read up on upcoming Marvel shows that are set to arrive later this year.