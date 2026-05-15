I'm Obsessed With The One Word Paul Bettany Kept Using To Describe James Spader's Return To Marvel As Ultron

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in both theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While there are plenty of upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to, the same can also be said for the forthcoming TV series VisionQuest. That show will (obviously) star Paul Bettany, who keeps using the same word to describe James Spader's return as Ultron.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are thrilled that James Spader will finally return to the shared universe as Ultron. While it's unclear exactly how he'll factor into the story, Bettany recently spoke about what it was like collaborating on VisionQuest. During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the WandaVision star said:

He is delicious.

Honestly, this tracks. Spader is a uniquely charismatic talent, and he absolutely crushed it as the titular villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron. And while he voiced the character in What If...?, his role in VisionQuest will be the first significant appearance of the character in a decade. Luckily, it sounds like the Blacklist actor delivers big time in the mysterious Marvel series.

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VisionQuest is expected to complete the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along. Both of those shows were beloved, so the pressure in on. In the same interview, Paul Bettany also used "delicious" to describe James Spader, saying:

He's so funny in this. It's so delicious to watch him, and we loved working together. I loved it so much.

I don't know about you, but I'm going to need a trailer for VisionQuest ASAP. The series will presumably feature some much-needed answers about Bettany's character after the WandaVision finale, although exactly how Ultron will factor into the story remains a mystery. Fingers crossed we get some information, although anticipation for the project will likely remained buoyed regardless.

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I'm pretty obsessed with how "delicious" Paul Bettany says Spader is VisionQuest, and it sounds like they're going to have some great chemistry when the series arrives on Disney+ in the fall. During his same interview, the Solo actor hyped up their collaboration on the show, offering:

Worth sticking around for, and the story largely revolves around that relationship. It's real fun stuff.

Not much is known about VisionQuest, but it sounds like Ultron will be a major part of the narrative. And James Spader is expected to appear in both robot and human forms... somehow. I need more info ASAP!

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All will be revealed when VisionQuest debut on Disney+ October 14th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. It's unclear when the first footage will debut, but I have to assume it'll be sometime this summer.