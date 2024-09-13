Dave Bautista Reveals The Emotional Moment He Said Goodbye To The MCU (And You Can See It In Guardians Vol. 3)

After over a decade of projects, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still going strong, releasing blockbuster movies as well as live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. There are lots of stories being told, but certain franchises like The Guardians of the Galaxy remain fan favorites. The cast got a strong bond, with Dave Bautista revealing the emotional moment he said goodbye to the MCU (and you can see it in Guardians Vol. 3).

The ending of Guardians 3 offered a happy ending to the motley crew of cosmic heroes, and Dave Bautista seemingly isn't set to return for upcoming Marvel movies. While speaking with The AV Club about his career, the Knock at the Cabin actor reflected on a scene from the movie's finale, where Drax and Mantis say goodbye as "Dog Days Are Over" plays. As he shared:

There’s another moment in Guardians Vol. 3 when I say goodbye to Mantis. I’m just waving at her. Even when I think about it, I still get emotional. A lot of people will overlook that moment and just think it was a performance… [Pauses as he wells up]. Sorry if I get emotional, but it was also me saying goodbye to Guardians. That was really me saying goodbye to the franchise. They became family for me over the years. And it was over, that’s what I had in my head.

I'm not crying, you're crying. This cast clearly has a strong bond, which resonated in their performances throughout three Guardians movies, two Avengers flicks, a brief role in Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

After learning about what was going on in Dave Bautista's mind in this scene, it makes it even more powerful on the re-watch. The wrestler turned actor offers a vulnerable and moving performance without words, saying goodbye to both Mantis and the role as a whole. I mean, just look at this screenshot:

(Image credit: Marvel)

While title cards at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 claimed that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord would be back, but it's unclear when this might be. And as for the rest of the beloved characters like Drax, James Gunn's threequel might have been the final bow. Although Bautista is hoping to work with his cast mates in other projects, with fans hoping that could be in the DCU.

Narratively, there are a number of stories that can be continued from the Guardians. Drax and Nebula are the leader of Knowhere, Mantis set off on her own adventures, Gamora is with the Ravagers, and Rocket is leading the New Guardians. And as we saw, Star-Lord has finally made his way back to Earth to reunite with his grandfather.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is streaming in its entirety on Disney+.