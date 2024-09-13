Dave Bautista Reveals The Emotional Moment He Said Goodbye To The MCU (And You Can See It In Guardians Vol. 3)
Dave Bautista's run as Drax is seemingly over.
After over a decade of projects, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still going strong, releasing blockbuster movies as well as live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. There are lots of stories being told, but certain franchises like The Guardians of the Galaxy remain fan favorites. The cast got a strong bond, with Dave Bautista revealing the emotional moment he said goodbye to the MCU (and you can see it in Guardians Vol. 3).
The ending of Guardians 3 offered a happy ending to the motley crew of cosmic heroes, and Dave Bautista seemingly isn't set to return for upcoming Marvel movies. While speaking with The AV Club about his career, the Knock at the Cabin actor reflected on a scene from the movie's finale, where Drax and Mantis say goodbye as "Dog Days Are Over" plays. As he shared:
I'm not crying, you're crying. This cast clearly has a strong bond, which resonated in their performances throughout three Guardians movies, two Avengers flicks, a brief role in Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
After learning about what was going on in Dave Bautista's mind in this scene, it makes it even more powerful on the re-watch. The wrestler turned actor offers a vulnerable and moving performance without words, saying goodbye to both Mantis and the role as a whole. I mean, just look at this screenshot:
While title cards at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 claimed that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord would be back, but it's unclear when this might be. And as for the rest of the beloved characters like Drax, James Gunn's threequel might have been the final bow. Although Bautista is hoping to work with his cast mates in other projects, with fans hoping that could be in the DCU.
Narratively, there are a number of stories that can be continued from the Guardians. Drax and Nebula are the leader of Knowhere, Mantis set off on her own adventures, Gamora is with the Ravagers, and Rocket is leading the New Guardians. And as we saw, Star-Lord has finally made his way back to Earth to reunite with his grandfather.
The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Be sure to check the 2025 movie release dates, including Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th.
