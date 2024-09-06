Dave Bautista Is Down For A Guardians Of The Galaxy Reunion, But Not Where You'd Expect

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While there's no shortage of stories to follow, a few stand out as fan favorites. Fans who watched the Marvel movies in order know that chief among them is James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which wrapped up with Vol. 3. Drax actor Dave Bautista is down for a Guardians reunion, but not where you'd expect.

The ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 offered a happy ending for the beloved cosmic heroes, and it's unclear if we'll ever see most of the characters again. Dave Bautista said goodbye to Drax after wrapping the threequel, and during a recent conversation with ComicBook, he addressed wanting to work with the cast again. In his words:

That's kind of my goal. I really want, because I've done another project outside of Guardians with Karen Gillan, and I've done work with Pom now. I would like to work with Chris and Zoe outside of the Marvel Universe, as well.

Honestly, take my money now. The Guardians cast has stellar chemistry, and it would be fun to see them back on the big screen in something set outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although fans are no doubt still hoping to see the team back together in an upcoming Marvel movie.

With James Gunn the new co-CEO of the DCU, he's not expected to return to the MCU anytime soon. After all, what's the Guardians franchise without his vision? Some moviegoers want to see the cast reunite on a DC project, with Gunn once again behind the camera. In the same interview, Bautista addressed this possibility, saying:

Yeah. Of course. As I've said, and I've been very open to that. I guess it just has to be the right part. But I'm very open to it, and I love James and I would do anything to work with him

This comment is sure to please comic book fans, and smart money says that it'll inspire some fan theories about who the Guardians of the Galaxy cast could end up playing if they joined the DC Universe. For his part, Chris Pratt think he could appear in the DCU and MCU at the same time.

Dave Bautista is seemingly happy with a break from Drax's intense makeup, and there are a number of character that fans want to see him play if he pivoted to DC. He's reacted to Bane rumors, but he's expressed interest in putting his spin on Lex Luthor. Hopefully we lands a role in the DCU sooner rather than later, preferably alongside some of his Guardians buddies.

