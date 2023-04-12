Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 Confirms The Return Of Two Characters

It's no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, but a few franchises stand out by bringing something wholly unique to the genre. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is definitely in that category, which is why the developing threequel is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. Fans have not-so-patiently been waiting for information about that blockbuster, and that's exactly what we got today. Because Deadpool 3 has officially confirmed the return of two beloved characters.

While the first two Deadpool movies were filmed and released in quick succession, the wait for the third movie has been longer. This was partly because Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, allowing Ryan Reynolds' foul-mouthed antihero to finally join the MCU. The cast has been slowly coming together, including the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. And The Wrap has revealed that Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic will be back as Vanessa and Colossus respectively.

This news is sure to delight Deadpool fans out there, as Vanessa and Colossus are two of the biggest characters in the franchise, aside from Ryan Reynolds' title character. It's hard to imagine what the Merc with the Mouth would be like without them, but luckily we don't have to. And it'll be fascinating to see how Wade Wilson's love interest and superpowered X-Men buddy factor into the mysterious new story.

The announcement about Baccarin and Kapicic' roles in Deadpool 3 is not the first time that beloved returning characters were confirmed to be appearing in the Shawn Levy's forthcoming sequel. It was previously revealed that Leslie Uggams would be back as Blind Al, while Karan Soni will once again steal scenes as Dopinder. They'll be joining newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen who have unnamed roles.

While it's thrilling to learn that Vanessa and Colossus will be back for Deadpool 3, there are a few franchise characters whose fates are still a mystery. Domino actress Zazie Beetz has expressed interest in returning as her lucky mutant character. Then there's Josh Brolin's Cable and Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead, whose fate haven't been revealed just yet. Considering how much stock was put in the Cable/Deadpool relationship, I'm also curious to see if he ends up in the threequel. Although with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine serving as a foil to Wade Wilson, maybe the developing project simply doesn't need Brolin's character anymore. Only time will tell.

Deadpool 3 (Image credit: FOX) Director: Shawn Levy Writer: Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen Release Date/Platform: November 8th, 2024 in theaters

I'm especially interested to see how Morena Baccarin's character Vanessa functions within the mysterious story of Deadpool 3. Wade Wilson's love interest has been the reason behind a lot of the last two movies' contents. The 2016 original saw him rescuing Vanessa and revealing the truth about his scared appearance. Meanwhile, her death in the cold open of Deadpool 2 motivated his actions throughout the sequel. Although the wild credits scene brought her back to life via time travel.

Deadpool 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 8th, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.