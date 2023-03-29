Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Back Two Familiar Faces To Join Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

The last year has seen Deadpool 3 making steady progress forward, and and now we’re in the full swing of casting. Following last September’s announcement that Hugh Jackman is reprising Wolverine, it was revealed in February that The Crown’s Emma Corrin will play a yet-to-be-identified villain, and yesterday it was reported that Succession’s Matthew Macfayden had also come aboard. Now word’s come in that two familiar faces from the Deadpool film series will join Jackman and Ryan Reynolds for the threequel.

Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are on deck to respectively reprise Dopinder and Blind Al in Deadpool 3, per Deadline. Both characters were introduced in the first movie, with Dopinder being the cab driver Wade Wilson befriended on his way to exact revenge on Francis, a.k.a. Ajax, and Blind Al being Wade’s roommate during the time he wasn’t in contact with Vanessa, the love of his life. So now there are six actors attached to Deadpool 3, and we’ll have to wait and see if other established actors from the franchise, like Morena Baccarin, Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz, will return as well.

Although Deadpool 3 had been tossed around as an idea since November 2016, just nine months after Deadpool came out, Disney’s acquisition of Fox resulted in that earlier iteration of the project being cancelled. However, by late 2019, Marvel Studios put a new version into development, and it’s been said on numerous occasions that that it will be R-rated just like its predecessors, as opposed to PG-13 like every MCU movie that’s come out so far. This upcoming Marvel movie provides another opportunity to touch on the Fox X-Men continuity after it wrapped up with Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants; we’ve already seen Patrick Stewart play a different version of Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Specific plot details concerning Deadpool 3 are being kept close to the vest, Hugh Jackman indicated we’ll see him playing multiple versions of Wolverine, and there have also been rumors about the TVA from Loki being involved in the story. Shawn Levy is directing the next cinematic Deadpool adventure, having already worked with Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project (and they’ll also re-team for Boy Band), and Jackman on Real Steel. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are once again on writing duties following Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin penning an earlier draft.

Deadpool 3 will reportedly begin filming this May and is currently slated to come out on November 8, 2024 as the first movie in the MCU’s Phase 6. The first two Deadpool movies can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription while we wait for more news about how things are coming along with the threequel.