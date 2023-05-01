Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Back Quite Possibly The Best X-Force Member

In order to be on a superhero team, you need some kind of special skill, ability talent or piece of technology that allows you to help fight the forces of evil… unless your name is Peter, in which case you’ll be covered simply by having a mustache and both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. In fact, some might go so far as to call him the best member of X-Force from Deadpool 2, myself included. Well, the latest update regarding things we know about Deadpool 3 is that Peter will be back for another round of action alongside his buddy Wade Wilson.

As reported by Deadline, Rob Delaney has closed a deal to join the cast of Deadpool 3. Prior to his appearance in the previous installment, the actor was chiefly known for starring in, co-creating, co-writing and executive producing the TV series Catastrophe. His other upcoming movies include Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Argylle, while on TV, he’s set to appear in Black Mirror Season 6 and lead Bad Monkey (like Argylle, that’s headed straight to Apple TV+ subscribers).

Deciding to join X-Force in Deadpool 2 simply because he saw the ad for the team and thought it looked “fun,” Peter was quickly thrust into the mission to rescue the young Russell Collins from a prison transport and protect him from Cable. His teammates included Deadpool himself, Domino, Bedlam, Shatterstar, Vanisher and Zeitgeist, but unfortunately, all except the first two died due to high winds interfering with their parachute drop. Peter managed to land safely, but while trying to pull Zeitgeist out of a wood chipper, the latter spewed acidic vomit on the former, instantly killing him.

Fortunately for Peter, once Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio repaired Cable’s time-traveling device, one of the changes Wade made to the timeline was saving Peter… and only Peter during that mission. As such, he’s now free to participate in whatever events will unfold in Deadpool 3, although I must remind everyone reading, this is literally a guy who’s just a normal guy. If he’s one again called upon to team up with superheroes again, I worry about him dying… again.

Other familiar faces from the previous Deadpool movies who will be back alongside Rob Delaney and Ryan Reynolds include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder and Stefan Kapicic as Colossus. Newcomers to the lineup include Hugh Jackman reprising Wolverine for the first time since Logan, as well as The Crown‘s Emma Corrin and Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen in undisclosed roles. Behind the scenes, Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to write the script after Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin penned a draft. Like its predecessors, the threequel will be R-rated as opposed to PG-13 like all other Marvel Studios movies that have been released so far.

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024, and is expected to be the first installment of the MCU’s Phase 6. Use your Disney+ subscription to rewatch the first two Deadpool movies or any of the Marvel movies in order while we wait for more news on this project’s progress.