Deadpool 3's Dogpool Has Its Own Instagram, And The Photos Are A+

Of the reasons to be excited for the upcoming Deadpool 3, seeing Dogpool in action on the big screen has to be toward the top of the list. Ryan Reynolds revealed that the comic book canine was going to be in the film with a first look photo in November, and we've anticipated the character's cinematic debut ever since. The bad news is that the blockbuster is still months away from release, but the good news is that Dogpool has its own Instagram page, and the photos being posted are amazing.

The social media account goes back a few years (the first post was from December 2019), but the dog's most recent posts have all been related to Deadpool 3. After mirror posting the first look shot of Dogpool that Ryan Reynolds revealed, this magic was unleashed a couple weeks later:

Ryan Reynolds himself posted a comment on the arguably NSFW photo, commenting on the thing that your eyes most definitely went to as soon as you saw the image. The actor wrote,

It’s like a centipede

The presence of the Deadpool star isn't being limited to the comments section, however. A post from early December sees the mangy friend featured alongside Ryan Reynolds in his full Wade Wilson makeup:

For those who aren't aware of Dogpool from the comics, he is a dog named Wilson from Earth-103173, and as a puppy he was subjected to experiments orchestrated by a cosmetics company. It was through these trials that he gained the power to heal, and he was eventually recruited to join the multi-versal team known as Deadpool Corps. His presence is one clue of many that the plot of the film will see a lot of reality jumping from the titular character, and it's been confirmed that we will get to see multiple versions of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 first started production during the summer, and while filming was shut down during the simultaneous WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, photography has since resumed. The movie has a standout place on the 2024 movie release schedule in that it's the only upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film heading to theaters in the calendar year. Fortunately for fans who need a regular MCU fix, there is still plenty of stuff on the way to Disney+ from Marvel Studios.

The release date for Deadpool 3 has moved around a few times due to the Hollywood labor fights and behind-the-scenes changes at Marvel, but the blockbuster is presently on schedule to be released on the big screen on July 26, 2024. In addition to the aforementioned Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the film will also see Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsana reprise their roles from the previous Deadpool movies. Matthew Macfayden and Emma Corin, who is said to be playing the film's villain, are joining the franchise.

Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the coming weeks and months as we get more updates about the exciting upcoming movie.