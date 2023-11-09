Ryan Reynolds Debuted A Bonkers Deadpool 3 Character, And I’m Even More Excited For The Threequel

The Marvel Cineamtic Universe is always growing, and there are a few highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies that fans are especially psyched for. Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 is definitely in that category, especially since Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine . Acctor/producer/writer Ryan Reynolds recently debuted a bonkers Deadpool 3 character, and now I’m even more excite for the threequel.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Deadpool’s entrance into the shared universe has been a long time coming. But Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the doors, and Deadpool 3 will allow the Merc with a Mouth to get in on the fun. With the SAG-AFTRA strike at an end , actors have been able to resume promoting their upcoming projects. Ryan Reynolds immediately got onto Twitter to reveal a wild character joining the upcoming blockbuster: Dogpool. Check it out below:

Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 🐶💩L pic.twitter.com/mMtUb4wSskNovember 9, 2023 See more

Honestly, I need this movie to arrive yesterday. Not only will we get to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ faux feud play out on the big screen in Deadpool 3, but we’ll also be treated to a dog version of the title character. And I can only imagine what hilarious adventures this supper pooch will get into throughout the movie’s runtime.

Deadpool 3 was deep into filming when cameras went down amid the strikes, preventing more photography or any promotion for the blockbuster. Production is expected to resume shortly, and Ryan Reynolds has already begun hyping up the movie again. Hopefully we get some more information about the movie, especially as there are countless rumors swirling about the threequel.

In the comics, Dogpool is a member of the Deadpool corps, which is a team made up of Deadpools from various alternate dimensions. Since the MCU is leaning into the concept of the multiverse, it makes sense that some variants of Wade Wilson might factor into Deadpool 3. We’ll just have to wait and see how this pooch functions within the story.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is fairly limited, with those involved in the blockbuster keeping their cards close to the chest. Fans are curious about exactly how Wolverine will factor into the story, and if Logan’s emotional ending will be honored. There are also plenty of rumors characters who might appearin the delayed movie.