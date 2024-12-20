Deadpool And Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Team-Up In Marvel Fan Art, And Now I Need This Crossover

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a habit of regularly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie to arrive in theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records and was a critical success. Deadpool 3 had lots of cameos, and recent Marvel fan art has paired Ryan Reynolds' title character with Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man. And now I really want to see that crossover on the big screen.

Given how wildly successful Deadpool & Wolverine was, moviegoers are expecting Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' characters to factor heavily into upcoming Marvel movies. Fans have also been calling for Andrew Garfield's return as Peter Parker following his acclaimed performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now we can see those two fan favorite characters collide thanks to fan art that's been circulating around Instagram. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? With the multiverse in play, it seems like just about anything could happen nowadays in the MCU. And since both Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds recently made their debuts in acclaimed projects, why not pair them together? Fingers crossed that something like this happens in a title like Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have waited a long time to see Deadpool and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man finally join in on the fun. And while there have been some recent MCU box office bombs like The Marvels, both Deadpool & Wolverine and Spider-Man: No Way Home killed at the box office. So it would make a great deal of sense if Kevin Feige and company tried to strike gold again with those recent additions.

Deadpool joining the MCU was only made possible thanks to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties. Similarly, Sony had its grasp on Spider-Man for years, before working out the joint custody of Tom Holland's character with Disney. Both Garfield and Tobey Maguire got to reprise their roles in No Way Home, and audiences really responded to seeing the three Spider-Man together on the big screen. Although as a result, there's been non-stop chatter among the fandom about them once again swinging onto the big screen for another adventure.

While Ryan Reynolds has made it clear he's not working on Deadpool 4 anytime soon, that doesn't mean that he won't be playing Deadpool again. While it would be a very different experience, perhaps he'd be down to reprise his role in the upcoming Avengers movies. Fingers crossed that this happens, and that we get answers about why Thor was crying for Wade.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.