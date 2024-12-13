Denzel Washington Broke The Internet Over Black Panther 3 Role, So How Are Things Between Him And Ryan Coogler?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly releasing content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Those who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know certain franchises stand out as fan favorites, especially Ryan Coogler's Black Panther. Denzel Washington broke the internet over his Black Panther 3 Role, so how are things between him and Coogler?

Marvel fans freaked out when Washington revealed Coogler was writing a mysterious role for him in Black Panther 3. That threequel was already one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, and Denzel's involvement has only increased this. During a conversation with Variety, he spoke about where his relationship with the director/writer stands, saying:

Ryan’s a genius. I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife. He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read.

There you have it. While Mark Ruffalo is known for revealing Marvel spoilers, he might have some competition once Denzel Washington joins the shared universe. Luckily Coogler didn't hold the Tragedy of Macbeth actor's slip of the tongue against him. But smart money says he'll be much more careful moving forward.

If anything Washington spilling the beans about joining Black Panther 3 might help to increase anticipation for the blockbuster. Since the script isn't even written yet, not even the 69 year-old actor knows exactly who he'll be playing when joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As such, no actual spoilers for the third film were revealed just yet.

Given Denzel Washington's apology to Ryan Coogler, one has to assume that he learned his lesson about Marvel's tight security. Still, fans are eager to learn about who the legendary film actor might be playing in the shared universe, and what type of story the third installment in the Black Panther franchise will cover.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Black Panther franchise has been chock full of outstanding talent since the first movie hit theaters back in 2018. Some of the legendary actors who gave brought Wakanda to life include Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown, and (of course) the great Angela Bassett. Since the latter actor's character Queen Ramonda was killed off in the sequel, there's going to be a huge gap in the next installment. And Denzel Washington is another legendary actor who might help to fill that space... in whatever role he ends up playing.

Since he revealed a role is being written for him by Ryan Coogler, fan art of Denzel was the Black Panther has started circulating online. While Shuri took on that mantle, perhaps he will be a character with a history with that role. Only time will tell.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.