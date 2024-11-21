Denzel Washington Becomes The Black Panther In Fun Marvel Fan Art

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always providing fans with new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Moviegoers are always looking forward to the upcoming Marvel movies, especially with fan favorite franchises like Black Panther. And after Denzel Washington revealed Ryan Coogler is writing a role in Black Panther 3 for him, some fun Marvel art has transformed him into the titular protector of Wakanda.

The third Black Panther movie is still in development, and seemingly won't be in theaters anytime soon. And while comments Chadwick Boseman made about him have gone viral as a result of Washington's announcement, not even he knows what his role will be in the threequel. Fan art on Instagram imagined him as the Black Panther itself, check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? Given Washington's status as Hollywood royalty, it really does feel right seeing him suited up as the Black Panther and leader of Wakanda. It remains to be seen how he'll actually factor into the blockbuster's story, but now some fans are going to want to see him in the title character's vibranium armor.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Black Panther established itself as a fan favorite property immediately upon its release in 2018. The sequel Wakanda Forever has been one of the post-Endgame hits, and helped pay tribute to late T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman. With the multiverse in play Ryan Coogler could seemingly take the property anywhere with the third film, and it sounds like we'll be getting more acclaimed actors like Washington joining in on the fun.

Narratively, the ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left the fandom with a number of big questions. While Shuri became the new Panther, she didn't take the throne as the leader of Wakanda. It was implied that Winston Due's M'Baku might finally get his day as King, but that hasn't been officially confirmed by any projects in-universe. We also met T'Challa's son, which could further complicate the fictional nation's future.

Ryan Coogler has has has plenty of outstanding talent involved in the Black Panther franchise, including Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and Sterling K. Brown. And Denzel Washington's prolific talents would no doubt be yet another boon for Coogler's corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hardcore Marvel fans are assuming to see at least Letitia Wright's Shuri in the shared universe's upcoming crossover events from the Russo Brothers. While what we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, hopefully it'll offer a much-needed update about the state of Wakanda as a whole.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. Check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.