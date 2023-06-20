Disney+'s New Stan Lee Documentary Was Slammed By Marvel Legend Jack Kirby's Son

It has been over four years since the death of legendary Marvel icon Stan Lee , yet his lasting influence remains and will continue for generations. He became lots of people's favorite living, breathing movie easter egg through his numerous MCU cameos , and, for a time, he was the face of Marvel. Recently, Disney released a documentary honoring Lee's extraordinary life and contributions to the comic book industry. However, the documentary has sparked controversy with comic book icon Jack Kirby's son, as he expressed dissatisfaction with its release on Disney+.

In a social media post, Neal Kirby openly criticized the House of Mouse and questioned the late writer's involvement. He shared his skeptical views on the documentary through his daughter Jillian Kirby's Twitter account. In the post, he raised doubts about Stan Lee's role in creating numerous Marvel characters during the early-to-mid 1960s. He also pointed out that Lee's name is credited as a co-creator on every character, except for the Silver Surfer, which his father solely created. Kirby challenged whether it is reasonable to assume that Lee had a hand in the creation of every Marvel character, writing:

Are we to assume Lee had a hand in creating every Marvel character? Are we to assume that it was never the other co-creator that walked into Lee's office and said, 'Stan, I have a great idea for a character!' According to Lee, it was always his idea.

Kirby's son emphasized what he alleged is a widely known fact that Lee possessed a limited understanding of the mythologies and historical references incorporated into the creation of various Marvel characters. Neal further elaborated:

It should also be noted and is generally accepted that Stan Lee had a limited knowledge of history, mythology, or science. On the other hand, my father's knowledge of these subjects, to which I and many others can personally attest, was extensive. Einstein summed it up better: 'More the knowledge, lesser the ego. Lesser the knowledge, more the ego.’

Neal Kirby specifically pointed out Lee's prominent claim as the creator of the Fantastic Four, with minimal acknowledgment of his father's involvement. He also asserted that the concept of the superfamily was initially developed by Jack Kirby for DC Comics in the "Challengers of the Unknown" series. The comic book artist's son further revealed that the character names, such as Ben Grimm (The Thing) and Sue Storm, were inspired by his father's real name, Benjamin, and his daughter, Susan, respectively.

You can find Neal Kirby's complete denouncement in the embedded post below:

My father Neal Kirby (Jack Kirby’s son) has asked me to post this written statement in response to the Stan Lee documentary released yesterday on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/V4be2xyEJgJune 17, 2023 See more

The dynamics between Stan Lee and his collaborators have been a subject of previous discussions. Author Danny Fingeroth encountered challenges when writing Lee's biography , particularly when portraying his relationships with Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko in a balanced manner that considered all perspectives. Fingeroth acknowledged the inclination to present these individuals in absolutes, as is common in comic books, but he recognized the intricate complexities of reality.

The documentary Stan Lee (available to anyone with a Disney+ subscription ), directed by David Gelb, delves into Lee's journey from his upbringing as Stanley Leiber to his significant impact on the comic book industry and pop culture. Utilizing Lee's personal archive material and his own narration, Gelb captures the essence of his life.

Kirby, another influential comic book writer, and artist, passed away at the age of 76 in 1994 and, like Lee, died due to heart failure. Kirby's contributions include the creation of iconic superheroes such as Black Panther, Captain America, the Celestials, and the X-Men, among others.

To see how the work of Jack Kirby and Stan Lee has been translated into a massive film franchise, you can watch the Marvel movies in order on Disney+.