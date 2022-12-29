Marvel Legends Honor Stan Lee On His 100th Birthday As Disney+ Teases A 2023 Documentary On The Way

It has been just over four years since Marvel icon Stan Lee died , but his legacy lives on and will for generations. The characters that Lee helped to create at Marvel Comics propel stories on Disney+ , fuel narratives in the comics, and populate all of the anticipated upcoming Marvel movies that will arrive during the studio’s Phases 5 and 6. December 28 was Stan Lee’s birthday, and in honor of his legacy, several Marvel legends past and present (and maybe future) shared warm messages… while Disney revealed plans for an upcoming documentary.

The first Tweet was posted by the grandson of Jack Kirby, who collaborated with Stan Lee on numerous Marvel books. His Tweet shared a letter Lee sent to Kirby that no one has seen until now.

In honor of Stan Lee's 100th birthday, sharing this letter he sent my grandfather, Jack Kirby. Not sure if I've ever shared it before today. They were working on the Silver Surfer graphic novel. May his memory be a blessing and their amazing co-creations continue to inspire! pic.twitter.com/DT1ABcyTLNDecember 28, 2022

The next post came from James Gunn, a filmmaker who started to grow at Marvel, the House That Stan Lee Built, but has since shifted his focus to DC Comics . Still, Gunn has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming in 2023 , and had this to say about his friend.

Happy 100th Birthday to Stan Lee. You are missed, my friend. #StanLee100 pic.twitter.com/nsWvoumIEFDecember 28, 2022

And it’s hardly a Marvel birthday celebration without Kevin Smith weighing in. Smith cast Stan Lee as himself in the comedy Mallrats, leading to an incredible cameo that featured a wonderful scene with Jason Lee. Their collaboration led to a wonderful Mallrats reference in Captain Marvel, which left Smith a blubbering mess when he saw it in theaters. Anyway, here’s Smith’s birthday wish to Stan Lee:

Today, @TheRealStanLee would've turned 100 years old! The @Marvel maestro was always a hero of mine, but thanks to making MALLRATS with him, we actually became friends! I miss the Old Man and his endless parade of smiles and good cheer. Happy Birthday, Emperor of Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/rnNENA8FRKDecember 28, 2022

The love for Stan Lee even extended outside of the Marvel realm, as Dwayne Johnson – a walking superhero and the one-time Black Adam – shouted out the man who kick started it all, Tweeting :

Happy Heavenly Birthday to an old friend and mentor @TheRealStanLee As I broke into Hollywood many years ago, he was always so supportive and encouraging which blew me away. His kindness really moved me. Years later I got to say thank you🙏🏾❤️Stan would've been 100 today 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/2q56lYCZD4December 29, 2022

On the celebration of Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, Marvel Entertainment announced that a documentary will be coming to Disney+ this year. The trailer for the feature is posted below:

We’ll never forget Stan Lee, or the characters he gifted us over the years. And now we anticipate the documentary that will be arriving on the streaming service later this year.