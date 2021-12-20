Doctor Strange 2: Two Marvel Projects Reportedly Influencing Sam Raimi’s Reshoots

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and Spider-Man: No Way Home definitely helped to make it an even bigger, crazier franchise. Jon Watts’ record-breaking threequel also featured Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in a significant role, setting up his sequel The Multiverse of Madness in the process. And now we know two Marvel projects that are reportedly influencing Sam Raimi’s reshoots for Doctor Strange 2.

With Tom Holland’s Marvel threequel in theaters, one of the most highly anticipated movies coming down the line is definitely Doctor Strange 2. This is partly due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, and Sam Raimi behind the camera. Reshoots have been ongoing , and according to a new report, they’re being influenced by projects like Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This latest update about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to us from THR ’s Heat Vision newsletter. The Marvel fandom has been curious about reshoots for the blockbuster, especially given the wild events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. And it turns out that the two Marvel projects that focused on the multiverse are influencing what Sam Raimi and the cast and crew have been shooting.

Loki was the first MCU project to really shine the light on the multiverse, revealing variant versions of Tom Hiddleston’s title character. The finale seemingly ripped open the multiverse, which definitely has the potential to impact other projects like Doctor Strange 2.

As for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it makes a great deal of sense that Tom Holland’s massively popular threequel would directly influence The Multiverse of Madness. A spell gone wrong by Benedict Cumberbatch’s magical Avenger resulted in various charades from the previous two Spider-Man franchises joining the MCU. What’s more, a teaser for Doctor Strange 2 served as the end-credits sequence .

While No Way Home suffered from a number of leaks that turned out to be true, the security on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been way more tight. No information has trickled out about the project, despite its extended period of filming. So it seems like Sam Raimi could take the project seemingly anywhere during the reshoots.

Obviously the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teases that the upcoming Marvel sequel will be pretty wild. Fans are especially thrilled to see Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch back on the big screen after the events of WandaVision. Add in the introduction of America Chavez, and there’s a ton of heroes and superpowers in the mix.