Benedict Cumberbatch Confirmed Doctor Strange 2 Reshoots, So Bring On The Fan Theories

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been growing exponentially since Phase Four officially began. A number of blockbusters are either filming or in post-production, including Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently confirmed the sequel’s reshoots, so bring on the fan theories .

While reshoots for major blockbusters is commonplace, projects like the theatrical cut of Justice League have made some fans wary of this practice. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a long shoot across the pond, but some additional photography is still needed to complete the project. Benedict Cumberbatch was recently asked about the Marvel sequel, saying he was:

Very excited. Sam Raimi's at the helm so expect extraordinary things. And yeah we're making it even better: we've got some reshoots coming up in November and December, and it comes out in May. And I guess you'll have to wait until then... That's all you get.

Well, there you have it. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t quite done filming yet, despite wrapping principal photography a while back. Some additional footage is necessary, and I’m eager to see if the entire cast will be brought back to the U.K. in order to do so. Especially Elizabeth Olsen aka Scarlet Witch.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s comments to Today offer a brief but exciting update about what’s going on with Doctor Strange 2. Filmmaker Sam Raimi ran a tight ship over its extended shooting process, and there haven’t been any spoilers or leaks about the blockbuster. But what is clear is that the iconic director will be bringing horror and the MCU together for the upcoming sequel.

Reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness should begin shortly, if Benedict Cumberbatch’s comments are to be believed . It should be interesting to see how long the additional photography takes, and which cast members are involved. But considering how little information trickled out of the set last time, we might be left in the dark for the foreseeable future. Cumberbatch is certainly careful with his words in this recent interview.

Anticipation for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been steadily building, partly due to the sequel’s connection to other Marvel properties. Benedict Cumberbatch’s hero will first appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, seemingly messing up the multiverse in the process. Doctor Strange 2 will also serve as a sequel to WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch at the height of her magical powers and seemingly destined to destroy the world.