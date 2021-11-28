Doctor Strange 2’s Benedict Cumberbatch Clarifies Why The Film Is Undergoing Reshoots

Though most Marvel fans currently have their sights set on the studio’s most immediate feature, Spider-Man: No Way Home, many are already asking questions about another universe-altering movie. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming next year and, though few plot details have been revealed, it seems it will descend into even more weirdness. What’s definitely known is that the film is undergoing a number of reshoots, which were confirmed by Benedict Cumberbatch back in October. Reports suggested that the additional production is “significant,” which may have alarmed some fans. Thankfully, Cumberbatch has provided some further clarity regarding the work.

When the actor originally backed up the news, he explained that the reshoots would be occurring in November and December and that they’re meant to make the movie “even better.” Stories then surfaced earlier this month, which stated that a lot of principal photography would take place in Los Angeles, California. It was also alleged that the cast and crew would be working six days a week to get things done. Amid all of the speculation, the film’s lead star listed a few reasons for the additional filming and, as you can imagine, COVID was a factor:

We're in the middle of reshoots. We're working incredibly hard to make a schedule work to realise the full potential of the film – bits that we want to do better but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, COVID etc.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness originally kicked off principal photography in November 2020 in London, during the height of the pandemic. Filming was eventually put on hold a few weeks into the shoot due to rising COVID cases and a lockdown. Production eventually restarted and wrapped in April 2021. With all of this in mind, it makes sense that the movie would need this second round of photography. During his interview with Empire (via IGN ), Benedict Cumberbatch went on to cite those delays as a factor:

We were so delayed in production, because of that. Luckily, not during production too much. Although everything is just a little slower.

It’s important to note that the upcoming sequel is far from the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to undergo reshoots. As a matter of fact, the studio actually builds them into the production schedule. They typically don’t seem to be extensive but are mainly used to tweak or add things , such as those mid and post-credit scenes fans look forward to seeing.

Stephen Strange and Wong appear to have an exciting (and terrifying) journey ahead of them in the new movie. They’ll also be joined by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez , who are certainly formidable forces. Benedict Cumberbatch admitted to being nervous about the movie due to how popular the franchise and character have become since the original. But with Sam Raimi at the helm and a slew of amazing characters, the production should prove to be another solid entry in the MCU.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 6, 2022. And be sure to check out the original film, along with Strange's other cinematic appearances, by streaming them on Disney+.