Looks Like Doctor Strange 2 Merch Revealed America Chavez’ Appearance

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently charting a new path for itself following the exciting saga that began with Iron Man and was capped off with Avengers: Endgame. This new phase widens the scope of what a Marvel movie can be, leaves space for far more representation than ever, and is set to open up the multiverse with the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. As we anticipate the Sam Raimi film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , here’s an early look of one new character coming to the big screen: America Chavez.

America Chavez, a.k.a. Miss America , has been confirmed to be a character in the next Doctor Strange movie, and she will be played by 15-year-old Xochitl Gomez – known for starring in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club. We’ve yet to see Gomez in character as of yet via an official reveal, but thanks to some upcoming merchandise for the movie, we have a small peek at the new MCU hero. Check it out:

BREAKING: The first official ensemble promo art for DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS has been revealed as part of new merch! pic.twitter.com/w0A2AXQccINovember 1, 2021 See more

Xochitl Gomez can be seen in the middle left striking a post next to Benedict Wong’s Wong and aside Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange. Before this image was shared on Twitter , it wasn’t clear how large America Chavez’s involvement would be in the MCU movie. But given her prominence here, it looks like the sequel could be major for Xochitl Gomez and the Marvel character.

America Chavez was introduced in the pages of Marvel Comics back in 2011. The character comes from a dimension called the Utopian Parallel, which is entirely inhabited by women and is ruled by a sentient life force called the Demiurge. Miss America has the ability to travel to different dimensions along with flight, superhuman speed, energy blasts and invulnerability. We’d imagine she’s seriously going to come in handy if Doctor Strange is dealing with chaos of opening up the multiverse.

Xochitl Gomez is a very prominent part of the merchandise reveal as she holds one fist with the other hand and smiles in the artwork. Her America will have bangs and medium-length hair. It’s tough to make out the costume, but it looks like she’s wearing the denim jacket that the character has been known to wear with a blue shirt that has a star on it.

America Chavez is the first Latin-American LGBTQ+ Marvel character to star in an ongoing series as well. Her role in the film will continue Marvel’s continued initiative to add more inclusive characters into the canon. Plus, America has some seriously exciting abilities that will be interesting to see amongst those of Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch.