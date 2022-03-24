Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with the franchise greatly expanding on the small and silver screen. The next upcoming Marvel movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it seems like Sam Raimi could go anywhere with its story. Now it looks like Doctor Strange 2’s runtime may have been revealed, and it’s reportedly super long.

Anticipation for Doctor Strange’s sequel is sky high, as it’ll also connect with WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first trailer basically broke the internet, offering a glimpse of the expansive story. While fans are waiting for more information, one ticket seller named Ingresso may have revealed the blockbuster’s runtime. Because they’ve got it listed at a whopping 148 minutes.

Of course this information has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, so we should probably still take it with a grain of salt. But MCU movies have had a penchant for fairly long runtimes lately, including Eternals’ 156-minute runtime and Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 148 minutes. It'll be particularly interesting if Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ends up being the same length as the latter project, given how massive both movies appear to be .

Given how much narrative ground Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks like it’s going to cover, it would make sense if this rumored runtime ends up being true. There’s an ensemble of characters for Sam Raimi to service, including newcomers like America Chavez and the return of franchise favorites like Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer. And one the multiverse is ripped open, we’ll likely get doubles of many characters in the form of variants. After all, the first trailer showed multiple versions of Benedict Cumberbatch’s title character.

As a reminder, you can check out the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie features quick shots featuring a number of fascinating concepts, including new monsters, alternate realities, and some seriously precarious situations. Plus the editing is done so that Sam Raimi’s MCU debut is still protecting its spoilers, and should pack plenty of surprises.

One of the most highly anticipated aspects of Doctor Strange 2 is the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch . She gained insane new powers throughout the course of WandaVision , and is seemingly on a mission to find a way to bring back her twins. We see her have words with Strange in the trailer, and fans can’t wait to see these two magical users finally share scenes on the big screen. Although whether they’re friends or foes remains to be seen.