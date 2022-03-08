Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is Just 2 Months Away, And Fans Can’t Wait For More Scarlet Witch

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be here before we know it. Right now, the public officially has less than two months before they check back in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange. Of course, another exciting aspect of the movie is that it’ll feature the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Fans have been craving more from the character since her Disney+ show wrapped last year and, with the film’s release inching closer, they’re showing her some major love.

At the end of 2021’s WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff formally took her place as the Scarlet Witch and defeated the sinister Agatha Harkness, who’d discovered her immense power. The final episode of the acclaimed limited series only gave viewers a taste of what the heroine is capable of. Fans seem to be fully aware of this fact and, on Twitter , they’re expressing excitement over seeing her let loose:

Two months until we see the scarlet witch obliterate literally everyone 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iF2B4cFlKGMarch 6, 2022 See more

The “very scary” Sam Raimi-directed sequel will return Wanda to her roots in some ways, like re-adopting her Sokovian accent. However, she’ll have grown and matured even more by the time we see her again. It’s hard to believe that it’s been a year since she took that key step forward, which has some even more anxious to have her back in their lives:

It's actually fucking wild how the finale of WandaVision was a whole year ago...She became the Scarlet Witch and now we just 2 months away from her return in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. pic.twitter.com/TIH7akBBINMarch 6, 2022 See more

Another interesting aspect of Multiverse of Madness is that the film will include variants of established MCU characters. So far, trailers and TV spots have seemingly revealed multiple versions of Stephen Strange. This seems to be the case for Wanda as well, as early footage has teased what appears to be a zombie variation of her (somewhat similar to the one on What If…?). One fan has now used the brief clip to celebrate her imminent return:

THE scarlet witch returns in only two months pic.twitter.com/y65Z0HSPxpMarch 6, 2022 See more

Given how layered the Scarlet Witch is, it’s no surprise that fans have come to identify with her and her struggles. The latest trailer for the Doctor Strange follow-up teased an emotional journey for her, and some seem more than ready to follow her down that path:

I am sorry in advance for the person I will become after 2 months!!!😊😉#ScarletWitch #MultiverseOfMadness #Marvel pic.twitter.com/2MA1shbGT2March 7, 2022 See more

Elizabeth Olsen has been keeping fans plenty excited by dropping teases about the upcoming superhero movie. The star previously mentioned that Marvel Studios is aiming for a “horror show” vibe for this particular production. At one point, she also called it “darker” than adventure fare like Indiana Jones . All in all, it sounds like moviegoers should expect something scary and trippy, and Olsen’s Wanda should mesh perfectly with that atmosphere.

It’ll be fun (and possibly heartbreaking) to see what’s in store for Scarlet Witch when she returns. She’s had some great moments over the years, but this could turn out to be one of her finest MCU outings yet. I, for one, am ready to be thrilled and emotionally shattered by what’s to come.