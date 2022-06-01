Doctor Strange Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals The Part Of His Marvel Role That He Finds ‘Mortifying’

Given the continued popularity of the superhero genre, countless actors have made their way into the various cinematic universes. This includes Benedict Cumberbatch, who continues to becomes a more significant presence in the MCU with each appearance as Doctor Strange (although the character makes plenty of mistakes along the way). And the Sherlock actor recently revealed the part of his Marvel role that he finds “mortifying.”

Benedict Cumberbatch made his MCU debut as the title character of 2016’s Doctor Strange, before crossing over with the other heroes in Avenger: Infinity War and Endgame. He’s already starred in two massive Marvel movies in Phase Four, so you’d think the 45 year-old actor would be used to playing the Sorcerer Supreme. But he told Twitter that it’s still sometimes difficult to do his character’s signature hand movements– especially without making weird noises. As Cumberbatch put it,

It’s difficult. I don’t find it funny, I find it kind of mortifying. I realize that very cool stuff will manifest ultimately with them, so as you do, being a kid in a bedroom just making stuff up. You just kind of have to believe in it. However, making sound effects is a bigger problem, especially doing fights. You end up doing [makes grunting noises]. Some of which is needed, some of which is not.

He makes a good point. While fans get to see the finished epic product with each new Marvel movie, it’s very different actually making projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch has to really trust the process of visual effects when casting spells, as there’s no awesome sound or visuals around him. Then there’s the involuntary noises that he makes while in the midst of fight choreography.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s comments offer a uniquely intimate perspective about what it takes to play a superhero like Doctor Strange. And while he sometimes feels mortified while shooting some of his Marvel action, Cumberbatch has been able to give great performances in all of his appearances in the MCU. And it certainly looks like he’s becoming an important presence in the greater universe throughout Phase Four.

Benedict Cumerbatch returned to the big screen as Doctor Strange in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. His controversial spell kickstarted the movie’s wild crossovers, and also ultimately wiped any memories of Peter Parker in the world.

Obviously Benedict Cumberbatch’s magical superhero got to take center stage for Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was a truly wild ride . We saw multiple versions of Strange throughout its runtime, and he was seemingly greatly changed by the experience. The mid-credits scene teased the character’s future , which will no doubt call for more Cumberbatch’s uncomfortable experience with spells and action scenes.