Sounds Like Doctor Strange 2's Reshoots Are A Bigger Deal Than We Thought

A couple of weeks ago, it was announced that the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would undergo reshoots as 2021 comes to a close, nearly a year after the movie first began production and following news that the Marvel sequel’s release had been delayed to early summer . The latest update on the movie’s reshoots seem to indicate that there’s more to the additional photography than expected.

It’s being reported by insiders that Benedict Cumberbatch and the production for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be back in business for six more weeks, if not more. The Hollywood Reporter shared that the cast and crew will be working six days a week during that time, marking some “significant” additional photography taking place in Los Angeles, California.

The Marvel movie being helmed by Sam Raimi kicked off production last November in London until it was paused due to the U.K’s worsening pandemic at the time. The Doctor Strange sequel then picked things back up in mid-March before wrapping its principal photography in April. The movie was going to come out on March 25, 2022 until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the movie’s date would be moving to May 6, 2022.

Now, just because Benedict Cumberbatch and Doctor Strange are going back to set, that doesn’t necessarily mean there are production issues. Just about every Marvel movie these days has undergone reshoots or additional photography, including Avengers: Endgame. But there were some mixed messages from the sources, with one assuring that Marvel has “has bigger reshoots on other MCU movies” whilst another one remarked that the length of filming taking place is “like a whole other movie.”

Benedict Cumberbatch appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! early this week and briefly spoke about being in Los Angeles for Doctor Strange. When prompted about why they are taking place, he said this:

Like everything with Marvel, it comes in fresh, pretty much, most mornings. Despite these being reshoots, it's really exciting and the film is shaping up to be something special.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was initially announced at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, previously with the first film’s director, Scott Derrickson, helming the movie. Following creative differences between Derrickson and Marvel Studios, the Spider-Man trilogy’s Sam Raimi has swooped in to direct his first MCU movie.

Aside from Benedict Cumberbatch, the movie stars Elizabeth Olsen back as Scarlet Witch following the events of WandaVision. Also returning for Doctor Strange 2 are Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The movie will also introduce Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez.

Before we see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his Marvel role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie hitting theaters on December 17 will set off the events that will carry over into the Doctor Strange sequel.