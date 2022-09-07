Epic Marvel Fan Art Transforms John Stamos Into A Live-Action Tony Stark, And Wow

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a massive property, but it all started with one risky movie: Jon Favreau’s original Iron Man from 2008. That movie kick started the shared universe, while also beginning Robert Downey Jr.’s Hollywood comeback story. But some epic fan art has transformed John Stamos into a live-action Tony Stark, and wow.

Full House icon John Stamos recently suited up as Iron Man… kind of. He voiced the character in the animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends, to the apparent delight of his kids . Now we can imagine what Uncle Jesse might look like in live-action as the beloved genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist. Check it out for yourself below, thanks to some epic fan art on Instagram .

Have mercy! After seeing John Stamos rendered as Iron Man thanks to this fan art, you can’t deny that he looks great in the role. And with the multiverse open and variants of characters officially on the table, could we actually see Stamos as Tony Stark? Fingers crossed.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Samuel Chevé. They’ve amassed a whopping 76k followers on the social media platform, thanks to epic fan art from popular franchises like the MCU, Star Wars, and Stranger Things. And this stunning rendering of John Stamos as Iron Man shows exactly why so many folks have been inspired by his work.

In the image we see John Stamos’ Tony Stark, rocking his trademark facial hair with ease. He’s also wearing the character’s signature sunglasses, which are outfitted with technology and have factored heavily into movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home. He’s also rocking an Avengers pin on his jacket, and looks ready to say one of Tony’s signature quips.

Robert Downey Jr. wasn’t the only actor whose name was floated around for Tony Stark back in the day, with his competition including none other than Tom Cruise . Since RDJ ended his tenure as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame , fans have been wondering if a variant version of the beloved hero might appear in a future installment of the MCU. Loki and Doctor Strange 2 both leaned into the idea of alternate versions of characters , so it wouldn’t be totally out of the blue. Although now fans might also want to see John Stamos play the role in live-action.