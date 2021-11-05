There’s A Major Marvel Cameo In Eternals That You May Have Missed

The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Marvel's Eternals.

Marvel Eternals is now finally here, out in the wild for all to see. And there's a lot to see. It's a massive movie that has potentially huge implications for the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling. But there are so many heroes in the main film that some new members had to be introduced in the post-credits scenes, and one mysterious figure was only heard, but his identity has now been confirmed.

If you've seen Eternals, and if you haven't I'm giving you one more spoiler warning, then you'll remember that the final scene shows Kit Harrington's Dane, after watching Sersi get taken, consider a crate. Inside the crate is a mysterious sword that Dane is less than sure about picking up. When he finally seems to decide to do so, he hears a voice asking him if he's sure he wants to do that. If you didn't recognize that voice, Eternals director Chloe Zhao has now confirmed it belonged to Blade. The daywalker has arrived in the MCU. She told Fandom...

That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah.

It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019 that Mahershala Ali would star in a new Blade project for Marvel Studios, but we've heard little about the details since then. It's happening, but the when and the how is a mystery. Now we have our first tease of where things are going.

When Kit Harrington was first confirmed to be joining Eternals we knew he'd be appearing as Dane Whitman, Marvel's Black Knight. As it turned out, that wasn't all that important to Eternals itself, it was just the means of introduction for the character. His fate lies elsewhere, apparently fighting alongside Blade.

If you were somewhat surprised to hear Mahershala Ali's voice in Eternals, it turns out that so was Kit Harrington. He says that he only discovered a couple of weeks ago just who it was that was talking to him in that scene...

It’s really cool. [Chloé] texted me about that a couple of weeks ago and it sort of blew my mind. I didn’t know that that would be the case, so it’s pretty exciting for me.

The big question now, is just when will we see whatever follows from this scene? The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting crowded. There are a lot more characters doing their thing, and with the next couple years of the universe already laid out, it seems like it could be years before we actually get the pay off here. On the plus side, the scene does seem to imply Blade will be coming sooner rather than later. If Marvel Studios knows it wanted Blade in this scene, there must be at least the early stages of a plan for him.