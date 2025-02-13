Fan Is Alright, Alright, Alright, With The New Captain America Movie, But The Brave New World 'Popcorn Bucket Is The Best’

The popcorn bucket arms race continues unabated. Once upon a time, every major film release was made in 3D and now we can look at the 2025 movie schedule and expect most major film releases to include a popcorn bucket, drink holder, or both. While the popcorn bucket designs can be absolutely incredible, many of them are more successful as designs than they are popcorn buckets. However, the new Captain America: Brave New World popcorn bucket may be better than the movie itself.

It had already been announced that the Captain America: Brave New World popcorn bucket would be a version of the classic shield with a collapsable bucket attached to the back. However, seeing the bucket in action makes it look that much cooler, and now I think I may actually need one. The fan posting the clip to Twitter appears to prefer the bucket to the movie:

Movie was good, not great, BUT THIS POPCORN BUCKET IS THE BEST#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld #popcornbucket #Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/CtnhwR3jyzFebruary 12, 2025

The feeling of the movie itself is about on par with the general consensus. Critics' response to Captain America: Brave New World is generally that the movie is fine. It’s not up to the quality of the best MCU movies, but it’s a fun popcorn flick, maybe making the popcorn bucket all the more necessary.

This may be one of the best popcorn buckets I’ve seen that is successful in both form and function. Too often a special popcorn bucket is just a container with a logo on it, which works to hold popcorn but isn’t that impressive. Alternatively, it’s some wild design that might be successful as a display piece but isn’t that great to actually hold popcorn.

This guy does both. You could hang it on a wall or put it on a shelf if you were the type to display such things, but when it comes to actually using it, it does the job perfectly. Several other fans responding to the initial design of the popcorn bucket and the commemorative cup have expressed more interest in the popcorn bucket than the movie. Comments include…

Personally, I may have to pick up this shield popcorn bucket while also grabbing the Shield sipper that you can pick up at Disneyland. It would make for quite the pair.

Some of these popcorn buckets are cool and I have a few myself, but I honestly wonder about the people who seem to buy all of them. Eventually, they take up a lot of space. But if you're the sort that rarely splurges on such things, this may be a popcorn bucket worth getting, and the movie isn't too bad either.