Critics Have Seen Captain America: Brave New World, And Are Angrier Than A Red Hulk Over How It Turned Out
Quick, Cap, hide behind the shield!
This is lining up to be a very exciting year for Marvel Studios. An insane barrage of exciting titles will be making their way to theaters, in addition to some incredible shows that will be available with a Disney+ subscription. We will get to see the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, several members of the Black Widow family in Thunderbolts, and the introduction of the MCU Fantastic Four. Before all of that happens, though, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is picking up the shield and stepping into some political intrigue for the blockbuster feature Captain America: Brave New World, and critics are weighing in now that the embargo on reviews has lifted.
Our own Eric Eisenberg posted a 2 star review of Julius Onah’s Captain America: Brave New World, and found it “slow and dull.” Eric said he enjoyed Phase 2-type MCU stories that were free of massive crossover hype, but still found Brave New World to be lacking any real surprises. Eisenberg writes in his review:
Bilge Ebiri over at Vulture seems to agree that Captain America: Brave New World feels like just another stop on the long and winding Marvel road, calling the latest MCU sequel “more obligatory than exciting.” When writing about the difficulty a Marvel movie now faces to stand out, Ebiri wonders:
These Marvel movies are supposed to be a good time, however, and in his review for Variety, critic Owen Gleiberman claims that Captain America: Brave New World has enough “straightforward gusto” to entertain an audience. He writes:
Most of the reviews, our own included, do praise the cast. Everyone seems to like Anthony Mackie in the role. Harrison Ford is dialed in to the part of President Thaddeus Ross – a part he took over for the late William Hurt. And the film does a decent job of extending the stories left behind by Eternals, The Incredible Hulk, and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
It just might not be enough. Writing for Roger Ebert, Robert Daniels gives Captain America: Brave New World 1 star and claims:
As always, we encourage you to make up your own mind. Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters beginning on February 13.
