Fans Can’t Stop Talking About The Thunderbolts* Poster With The Six-Fingered Man. What’s Really Going On, According To The Actor

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine that's constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Thunderbolts*, which will serve as a crossover event for various villains and antiheroes. Fans can’t stop talking about the Thunderbolts* poster with a six-fingered man. What’s really going on, according to the actor .

What we know about Thunderbolts* is limited, but fans were hyped when the first trailer arrived. The movie's official poster accompanied this teaser, showing the Thunderbolts* cast crammed together. Some fans thought they saw an extra finger on Lewis Pullman's Bob/ Sentry, take a look for yourself below:

(Image credit: Marvel)

While you're unable to clearly see Bob's two hands in this image, some fans think they spotted an error where two of his visible fingers were edited together. The chatter has gotten so loud over the last few days that Lewis Pullman was asked about it in a conversation with Collider. The actor responded honestly, saying:

I’ve heard about the six-finger thing. But if you look closely, there’s actually no mistakes going on. I actually spent some time because I was like, 'Did they give me a sixth finger?' But they didn’t. It’s just cropped at the right point where it looks like there’s an extra tip happening or something. But that’s about it. I love that.

There you have it. It sounds like Pullman doesn't think that the Thunderbolts* trailer had an extra finger, and that it's simply the position and cropping of his mysterious character that offers this illusion. But it sounds like he's not too upset about the ongoing discourse surrounding his role in the movie. Maybe it'll have moviegoers paying closer attention to him when the movie hits theaters in May.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are seemingly in for a treat with Thunderbolts*, given just how many previous projects the blockbuster is connected to. Because the motley crew of heroes will include characters from Black Widow, Ant-Man 2, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and more. Plus Lewis Pullman's newcomer Bob/ Sentry. Since he's normally a hero in the comics, it should be interesting to see how the character is used.

The specifics of the Thunderbolts* story are being kept under wraps now, thanks to Marvel's infamously tight security. And as such, a number of theories are gaining traction online, as fans debate what we might see when the villain-centric movie. For instance, some fans think the Thunderbolts* trailer revealed the fate of the Avengers Tower, which has been a question mark surrounding the MCU for years. Then there's conversation about that the title means, including the use of an asterisk.

All will be revealed when Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2nd.