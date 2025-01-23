‘You Have To Imagine Everything’: Fantastic Four: First Steps Actor Confirms Beloved Character Is Brought To Life With Motion Capture

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, with new projects being released in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line, including Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. And one member of the Fantastic Four cast list recently confirmed their character is going to be brought to life through motion capture, and shared what that process has been like.

What we know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps is very limited at the time of writing this story, but fans are hyped to see the titular team finally join the MCU after Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. We'll also be introduced to a new Silver Surfer, played by Ozark breakout star Julia Garner. While speaking with Who What Wear about her movie Wolf Man, she spoke about doing mo-cap work for her character, offering:

You have to imagine everything when you’re doing it, as if you’re auditioning. Even though we had the sets, I didn’t have my costume or hair and makeup or anything.

That certainly sounds like a lesson in imagination. While other actors have costuming and makeup to help them transform into their characters, Garner has to do all the work from within, and wait for Silver Surfer to be created in post through visual effects. And that's to say nothing about rocking motion capture pajamas throughout the filming process.

Garner's character has had a long history in the comics, and notably made its way to live-action with the 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The Inventing Anna actress is breaking new ground as a woman playing the role, and also spoke about the way she tried to find the comic book figure. In her words:

With the Silver Surfer, there’s still something very mysterious about it. That mystery is very important to me as an actor. It’s such an iconic character, and it felt very different for me. I’ve never played a character like that.

While Garner has had plenty of memorable roles, Silver Surfer has a legacy unlike anything else. And that likely comes with a certain amount of pressure, one made more complicated with the fact that her character will be brought to life through motion capture. But given her talents as an actress, she's the type of performer who will shine through regardless.

Fans are definitely hyped about seeing the Fantastic Four (as well as the Silver Surfer) finally enter the MCU after all these yeas. Exactly how it'll all go down is a mystery, especially since the movie will seemingly be set in a 1960's futuristic Earth... presumably from the multiverse.

All will be revealed when The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.