Fantastic Four’s Joseph Quinn Teases Fiery Prep For Human Torch

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly releasing new content, either in theaters or streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four movie, as fans have been waiting a long time to see those heroes in the shared universe. The Fantastic Four cast list includes Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn as The Human Torch, and he recently teased the fiery prep coming his way for the role.

What we know about Fantastic Four is slim, but that hasn't stopped fans from getting super excited. After all, those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have noticed their absence. Joseph Quinn recently spoke to GQ about starting pre-production, offering:

God willing, I’m going to get myself to Glastonbury. And after that we’re into skin-tight suits and fire.

It sounds like the cast of Fantastic Four will be assembling soon across the pond to shoot the highly anticipated blockbuster. And Joseph Quinn's comments made it seem like Johnny Storm's fire powers aren't going to be all visual effects.

Marvel security is notoriously tight, so Quinn and company aren't able to say much about the developing blockbuster. He mentioned getting outfitted for his super suit, as well as getting very close to fire. We'll just have to wait and see how Human Torch's abilities end up translating on the big screen.

Superhero fans obviously know that this isn't the first time Human Torch has been adapted for a live-action film. Chris Evans famously played Johnny Storm in two Fantastic Four movies prior to being cast as the MCU's Captain America. VFX technology has changed quite a bit in the years since, so it should be fascinating to see how differently the fiery hero looks within the shared universe.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

While Johnny Storm going full "flame on" necessitates extensive visual effects, other aspects of the character's powers could be done with practical work. Joseph Quinn could have talked about the wire work that'll be used to make him fly, but instead mentioned fire specifically. And that's what makes me think that the production might be using real fire to bring action sequences to life.

Fans have been waiting years and years for characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four to finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties opened that door, but the studio took its time developing the FF movie. Still, the announcement of which four actors will be playing the team set the internet into a frenzy. After all, Quinn will be joined by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Fantastic Four is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 25th, 2025. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.