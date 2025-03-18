Florence Pugh Is Just Catching Up With The Thunderbolts Trailer, But Her Response Is A+

News
By published

The Black Widow actress's reaction Is Pugh-fect!

Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps expanding, and one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Thunderbolts*. Fans have been super excited since the first trailer dropped, but the Super Bowl trailer really turned up the hype. oOne of the members of the stellar Thunderbolts cast of misfits, Florence Pugh, is catching up on the A24-inspired third trailer for the movie, and her reaction is totally A+t!

Florence Pugh recently posted about the upcoming The Thunderbolts* movie on her Instagram. She shared the third trailer, which has a cool indie vibe. It's pretty exciting to see so many creatives from A24 involved in the upcoming superhero flick!

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

A photo posted by on

But that wasn’t all. The Midsommar actress also shared a moody close-up screenshot from the trailer to her Instagram Stories, giving a shoutout to her Thunderbolts cast mates. Alongside the image, she wrote, “I love this gang of crazy gorgeous talented peeps. Well done on the trailer ;)”

Florence Pugh shares a screenshot from The Thunderbolts movie.

(Image credit: Marvel, Pugh)

Clearly, the We Live in Time star is feeling the team spirit, and honestly, who wouldn’t? The Thunderbolts lineup includes a mix of morally gray characters, including Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ scheming Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The film is shaping up to be a departure from the traditional MCU team-up formula, and based on early reactions, that might be exactly what fans are looking for.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72%

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year). And since Disney+ is the streaming home of the MCU, fans are expecting Thunderbolts* to eventually land there.

Expires March 30

View Deal

The latest trailer tries to set Thunderbolts apart from the usual MCU vibe. The marketing pulls in a lot of inspiration from indie studios like A24. With its bold cuts, catchy electronic beats, and some unexpected character moments (like the Oppenheimer star yawning right at the start), the promo leans into a fun, irreverent attitude, and I’m all for it!

Pugh has previously described the Thunderbolts to Empire magazine as feeling like an "A24 assassin movie with Marvel superheroes," and the trailer certainly supports that claim. The marketing is also leaning into the talent behind the camera, promoting credits like "The cinematographer of The Green Knight" and "The composers of Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in Thunderbolts*

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It’s a bold move from Marvel, which has faced criticism in recent years for sticking too closely to a formula. The studio seems aware that audiences are craving something different, and Thunderbolts is being positioned as exactly that. With its stacked cast, unpredictable energy, and stylish approach, the film has the potential to shake up the superhero landscape in a big way.

Fans will have to wait until May 2 to see Thunderbolts storm the 2025 movie release schedule and see if it delivers on its promise, but if Florence Pugh’s excitement is anything to go by, it will be one hell of a ride. In the meantime, you can catch with her (and all her anti-hero teammates) previous Marvel appearances, like Black Widow and Hawkeye, both streaming with a Disney+ subscription.

TOPICS
Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Matt Murdoch with red light on half his face in Daredevil: Born Again premiere episode

Daredevil: Born Again Just Made Me Ugly Cry About My Puerto Rican Culture And I Need To Talk About It
Marisa Tomei in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Fans Are Arguing About Marisa Tomei In Spider-Man And Whether She Was Too 'Young' And 'Hot' To Play Aunt May
Still of Kaitlin Olsen in a purple coat and multicolored top in High Potential next to Jonny Lee Miller in a vest and button down on Elementary.

I Just Learned High Potential Wants Kaitlin Olsen's Show To Be Like CBS’ Elementary In One Big Way, And It Makes So Much Sense
See more latest
Most Popular
Still of Kaitlin Olsen in a purple coat and multicolored top in High Potential next to Jonny Lee Miller in a vest and button down on Elementary.
I Just Learned High Potential Wants Kaitlin Olsen's Show To Be Like CBS’ Elementary In One Big Way, And It Makes So Much Sense
Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Hackman attend 39th Annual Thalians Ball on October 8, 1994 at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California.
The Sheriff’s Office Has Confirmed An Updated Timeline For Betsy Arakawa’s Death After Doctor’s Office Made Its Stunning Admission
Sean Lowe is interviewed
Bachelor Nation’s Sean Lowe Rushed To ER After Being Attacked Multiple Times By His Rescue Dog
A confused Jacob Batalon sits at a computer with Tom Holland and Zendaya beside him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon Didn’t Know Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Engagement Would Happen So Close To His Own, But He Still Had A Funny Take
Tracy Morgan in Black Jeopardy! on SNL50
Tracy Morgan Wheeled Out Of NBA Game After Throwing Up On The Court
Enrico Colantoni seated at a conference table in Suits LA
One Thing The Suits: LA Team Did For Enrico Colantoni That Had Never Happened In His Years On Shows Like Just Shoot Me! And Veronica Mars
Will Ferrell reacting to Ryan Reynolds in audience while hosting 2019 Saturday Night Live episode
Will Ferrell Gets So Many Of His Movie Quotes Thrown At Him In Public, But There Was Only One That Was A Huge Shock
Spaceship Earth and Fountain at Epcot
Disney Adults Only: There Will Be No Kids Allowed At Epcot's Newest Addition And It Sounds Like Heaven
A photo of pop star Michael Jackson with accuser Wade Robson back in the 1980s.
How To Watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson Online And Stream Documentary Sequel Free From Anywhere
Jon Ecker as Jake and Molly Parker as Amy in Fox&#039;s Doc 1x06
How Will Fox's Doc Return For Season 2 Following The Season 1 Finale? One Star Hypes The Big Renewal And 'Loose Ends'