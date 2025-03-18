Florence Pugh Is Just Catching Up With The Thunderbolts Trailer, But Her Response Is A+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps expanding, and one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Thunderbolts*. Fans have been super excited since the first trailer dropped , but the Super Bowl trailer really turned up the hype. oOne of the members of the stellar Thunderbolts cast of misfits , Florence Pugh, is catching up on the A24-inspired third trailer for the movie, and her reaction is totally A+t!

Florence Pugh recently posted about the upcoming The Thunderbolts* movie on her Instagram . She shared the third trailer, which has a cool indie vibe. It's pretty exciting to see so many creatives from A24 involved in the upcoming superhero flick!

But that wasn’t all. The Midsommar actress also shared a moody close-up screenshot from the trailer to her Instagram Stories, giving a shoutout to her Thunderbolts cast mates. Alongside the image, she wrote, “I love this gang of crazy gorgeous talented peeps. Well done on the trailer ;)”

Clearly, the We Live in Time star is feeling the team spirit, and honestly, who wouldn’t? The Thunderbolts lineup includes a mix of morally gray characters, including Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ scheming Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The film is shaping up to be a departure from the traditional MCU team-up formula, and based on early reactions, that might be exactly what fans are looking for.

The latest trailer tries to set Thunderbolts apart from the usual MCU vibe. The marketing pulls in a lot of inspiration from indie studios like A24. With its bold cuts, catchy electronic beats, and some unexpected character moments (like the Oppenheimer star yawning right at the start), the promo leans into a fun, irreverent attitude, and I’m all for it!

Pugh has previously described the Thunderbolts to Empire magazine as feeling like an "A24 assassin movie with Marvel superheroes," and the trailer certainly supports that claim. The marketing is also leaning into the talent behind the camera, promoting credits like "The cinematographer of The Green Knight" and "The composers of Everything Everywhere All At Once."

It’s a bold move from Marvel, which has faced criticism in recent years for sticking too closely to a formula. The studio seems aware that audiences are craving something different, and Thunderbolts is being positioned as exactly that. With its stacked cast, unpredictable energy, and stylish approach, the film has the potential to shake up the superhero landscape in a big way.

