Good News For WandaVision With Golden Globes Noms, Not So Much For Other Disney+ Marvel Shows

With awards season in full swing across the world of cinema and (to a lesser degree) TV, this week marked the yearly reveal of Golden Globe Award nominations. The 79th annual event is set to take place on January 9, 2022, even though it presumably won't be airing on NBC this time around due to the diversity-geared backlash. And while awards ceremonies historically have not been very kind to superhero fare, Disney+'s MCU efforts are helping to change that stereotype, with the highly acclaimed WandaVision once again making the biggest waves. Well, the spinoff-bound superhero saga pretty much made the only waves for Marvel and Disney+.

What Golden Globe Nominations Did WandaVision Receive?

As the first wholly recognized MCU TV series to hit streaming, WandaVision immediately made an impact with viewers and critics back in January 2021, and that impact was obviously noteworthy enough to keep the multiverse-cracking drama on the minds of those within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The limited total of Golden Globes handed out each year obviously means there are far fewer chances to land nods, as compared to the Emmys anyway, but WandaVision still came out with two major nominations:

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture or Limited Series: Elizabeth Olsen

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture or Limited Series: Paul Bettany

While it is indeed unfortunate that WandaVision didn't secure the trifecta with the show itself landing a nomination for Best Televison Motion Picture or Limited Series, you can bet everyone involved is still celebrating pretty hard for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany for bringing MCU superhero flair to the Golden Globes. And there's some stiff competition, too, so the Marvel stars are certainly not locked in for wins here.

Elizabeth Olsen is up against Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet, Scenes from a Marriage's Jessica Chastain, Genius: Aretha's Cynthia Erivo and Maid's Margaret Qualley. Meanwhile, Paul Bettany is holding his own against two fellow MCU stars, Scenes from a Marriage's Oscar Isaac and Dopesick's Michael Keaton, as well as Halston's Ewan McGregor and The Serpent's Tahar Rahim. It's definitely hard to know who will take home the trophies here, but arguably the more important thing here is that WandaVision broke the seal for superhero-centric nominations at the Golden Globes after doing the same at the Emmys, so I guess we're all winners, really.

Did Any Other Disney+ Marvel Shows Earn Golden Globe Nominations?

While WandaVision gave Disney+ and Marvel peeps reason to celebrate this year's Golden Globe awards, the two studios unfortunately came up short everywhere else in the nominations list, at least as far as combined efforts go. So nothing for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Loki, which arguably would have been the most likely series to get recognized beyond WandaVision. Again, the limited number of categories certainly don't help here, even when considering not all of Disney+'s MCU shows are of a limited capacity. There are just too many shows out there.

Disney+ didn't fare any better in TV categories outside of its Marvel nods, with none of the streaming service's other original series making the cut. Things went slightly better on the film side of things, with both Luca and Raya and the Last Dragon (released theatrically and on streaming simulteaneously) being nominated for Best Original Film. Another simul-release, Cruella, is also in the mix thanks to Emma Stone's nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy).

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 9. Stay tuned for airing or streaming updates in the weeks to come — namely to know whether you'll be able to witness Al Pacino catching some ZZZs again this year — and be sure to keep up with everything coming to the small screen soon with our 2022 TV premiere schedule.