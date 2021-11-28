WandaVision’s Epic ‘Agatha All Along’ Apparently Almost Had A Way-Less-Catchy Title

If you're like me, then you probably still find yourself humming "Agatha All Along." The catchy theme song, which was used for Kathryn Hahn’s menacing Agatha Harkness in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, pretty much took the Internet (and all of pop culture) by storm earlier this year. It's hard to imagine the tune being any different from what was ultimately delivered, but it turns out the song almost had a way-less-catchy title.

The now-iconic song, composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, arrives in Episode 7 of the acclaimed Marvel show, during which the titular witch's true plans are revealed. Up to that point, the series had dropped some A+ tunes, but this one really took the cake. In an interview with Empire, Kathryn Hahn revealed what the original title was to be, and it sounds like she agrees that the change was for the better:

I put headphones on, listened to it and stared slack-jawed at Matt [Shakman], who was looking at me with such a grin. It was going to be called, I think, ‘That’s So Agatha’, but then they settled on ‘Agatha All Along’, which was, of course, so perfect. I got asked about singing it and I said they’d have to pry it out of my hands – there’s no way anybody else was singing it!

The only person fit to sing “Agatha All Along” is the witch herself, so it makes sense that the actress would want to jump on the chance. With the catchy title and the even stronger lyrics that describe Agatha’s personality, it's no surprise that it quickly became a hit on the music charts and social media. Filming the footage that goes along with it was no small feat, either. In the same interview, the Marvel star further explained the process:

At the end of each decade [shoot], Matt would say, ‘Okay, the theme song.' And then we would spend 45 minutes shooting my little sections for what would ultimately be the reveal. Just me clowning around staring at the camera, and that was before we had recorded the song.

One rarely ever knows how a song will be received but, in hindsight, it's clear to see the creative team really had something special on its hands. One now has to wonder if fans will be hearing that song again, or at least some version of it, on the new WandaVision spinoff series, which will center on the fan-favorite villain. Plot details are scarce when it comes to Agatha: House of Harkness, but it would be nice if the music somehow came back into play. And if music does play a role, could other songs come out of the spinoff? But in the meantime, check out the song for yourself down below:

“Agatha All Along” has definitely found major success, as it won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and also received a Grammy nod for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Fingers crossed it can win the latter award and that this won't be the last time we hear Kathryn Hahn perform a catchy tune in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you've yet to do so, you can stream WandaVision in its entirety on Disney+ now.