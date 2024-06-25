Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff Reveals She Dreamed Of Joining Another A+ Marvel Team Early On, And I Can Totally See It

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force, with shared universes like the MCU (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). There are a number of upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line, although certain franchises stand out as fan favorites. Chief among them is Guardians of the Galaxy, although Mantis actress Pom Klementieff reveals she dreamed of joining another A+ Marvel team early on. And to be honest, I can totally see it.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Klementeiff perfectly brought Mantis to life in live-action. Fans are wondering if that character will return after Guardians 3's ending, but it turns out that she was down for joning another superheroic team: the X-Men. During an appearance at ACE Superhero Comic Con (via Agents of Fandom), the actress spoke about this, offering:

For me it was amazing to work with James Gunn, it was always my dream to be an X-Men or part of a Marvel movie. Then, I saw the first Guardians of the Galaxy, and it became my first Marvel movie ever. Then, I got cast in the second one. I feel SO lucky.

There you have it. While she was pitch perfect in her own Marvel team with the Guardians of the Galaxy, it sounds like she would have loved to bring the X-Men to the shared universe if she got the chance. Unfortunately, it would take a few years before Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the doors for that possibility. And Klementieff would no doubt be great as a member of the X-Men.

Since the MCU began, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the X-Men to join in on the fun. And while we've gotten teases with Ms. Marvel's ending and the credits scene of The Marvels, the team itself hasn't actually assembled just yet. Although it does seem like that's going to happen sometime soon.

So now the question is: who could Pom Klementieff have played from the long list of X-Men characters? I could definitely s her as a badass villain like Mystique, as well as heroes like Blink or an adult version of Jubilee. Of course, I'm curious about which characters the Guardians of the Galaxy actor might have had in mind prior to joining the MCU.

While the X-Men are indeed coming to the MCU, it would be surprising if a recognizable face like Klementieff got cast. Instead, it seems more likely that she would either return as Mantis or pivot to the DC side of things for another collaboration with James Gunn. We'll just have to wait and see what comes next.

The MCU returns to theaters with Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26th. While we wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.