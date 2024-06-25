MaXXXine Has Screened, And People Are All Saying The Same Thing About The Third Movie In Mia Goth’s Slasher Trilogy

Two years after X and its prequel Pearl introduced us to Maxine Minx, Mia Goth is back to wrap up the trilogy of her budding adult film star in MaXXXine. The upcoming horror movie from writer/director Ti West is a direct sequel to X, sticking Maxine in 1980s Los Angeles following the massacre in Texas. MaXXXine hits theaters July 5, and those who have caught an early screening are taking to social media with their first reactions. It seems they all think the film provides a fitting end to the trilogy.

With the first two offerings in the series considered among the best of A24 horror , expectations for the threequel are pretty high. Adding to the excitement is the cast that will surround Mia Goth, as big names like Giancarlo Esposito, Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Bobby Cannavale and more join the franchise. The trailer for MaXXXine looks downright sleazy , and that’s a word that comes up several times in moviegoers’ initial thoughts. Junior Felix of That Hashtag Show writes:

Maxxxine was not what I was expecting. A Neo-Noir thriller with a Ty West twist. It's sleazy, grimy, funny and of course very BLOODY. Mia Goth continues to show why she's so incredible. She's a fucking STAR! Giancarlo Esposito steals the film. A perfect ending.

The Hollywood Handle agrees MaXXXine is a fitting end to Max Minx’s story — even if a fourth installment could happen — providing more of what we’ve come to expect from Mia Goth and A24 in general. The site tweets:

MaXXXine is perfectly postured as a grand exit for one of the best trilogies of the past decade. Mia Goth is surrounded by a stacked ensemble cast that lifts her to greater heights than ever before, turning Maxine Minx into the Hollywood star she deserves to be. The film is oozing with sleazy, campy humor and drenched in stylized ‘80s flair. It’s what we’ve come to expect from A24 and Ti West in all the best ways.

Courtney Howard likes the bite of satire infused into this third installment, and it sounds like re-familiarizing yourself with the first two movies wouldn’t be a bad idea in order to pick up on the fun references. The critic says:

MaXXXine is a wild throwback to mid-eighties LA scum & sleaze, captured with a satirical bite. Gutsy, gritty & grisly, Mia Goth absolutely slays. X-ceptional soundtrack, compelling cinematography & immersive production design add texture. Fun callbacks abound!

Genre-wise it sounds like MaXXXine takes a step in the direction of thriller, rather than straight horror. Russ Milheim of The Direct likes the new aesthetic, saying Ti West’s latest project strikes a refreshing tone. In the critic’s words:

Maxxxine is another unique tale in the trilogy with a refreshing tone and setting. The 80s Hollywood vibe really stands out, as does the movie’s unique lighting. The film is definitely more of a mystery-thriller piece than straight-up horror. Mia Goth is great, per usual.

Simon Thompson agrees the threequel brings something new to the franchise and even leans into the Satanic panic of that era. The critic writes:

Don't go into Maxxxine expecting more of what you saw in X or Pearl. The franchise embraces the 80s era and pays stunning homage to it but it's less horror and more thriller with a delicious Satanic Panic bent. The trilogy comes of age and plays all the befitting cards it has👍!

As for how the 1980s slasher stacks up against its predecessors, some people are listing it as their least favorite of the three; however, none of them think that should deter moviegoers. Says Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com :

I think MaXXXine might be my least favorite of the trilogy, but Ti West still stuck the landing. Between his style and Mia Goth's I'M A STAR power, this '80s slasher/mystery made for a great time at the movies. Getting these films so close together is a true gift to horror fans.

Film critic Jeff Nelson praises Mia Goth’s performance and agrees with others that it’s a great end to the trilogy. Nelson tweets:

MaXXXine once again paints a singular style within Ti West’s trilogy. An entertaining horror conclusion, pulsating with 1980s giallo spirit. Mia Goth kills it in this battle of fame vs. infamy. My least favorite of the trilogy, but it ties up the story in a neat, bloody bow.

Others are also praising the lead actress — no question that she’s a star — as well as those around her including Elizabeth Debick and Kevin Bacon (who one critic described as “delicious.”) Anthony Gagliardi of The Movie Podcast wraps up why fans of this series should be excited, as he says:

MaXXXine is A FUCKING MOVIE STAR! Ti West directs another SEXY/KILLER installment in the slasher trilogy. Bustling with '80s glam, this film beautifully crafts & elevates the horror genre to new levels. Mia Goth will leave you speechless. A perfect end to a perfect cult classic!