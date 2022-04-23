Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Explains Why The Movies Changed Drax’s Backstory

As most Marvel fans know, there’s bound to be differences between the movie and comic book version of a character. We’ve seen debates pop up for years, from Adam Warlock's preeminent debut to the changes amongst the Eternals. Of course, one character who’s changed a lot from page to screen is Guardian of the Galaxy’s Drax. He went from a human being to a full-blown alien in the MCU films, and while some fans haven’t been bothered by his most obvious change, others have been a little more vocal about their displeasure. As with any fanbase, Guardians director James Gunn has read all the messages and broken down why MCU Drax’s backstory is different from the comic books.

Drax the Destroyer is a fan-favorite, but his backstory has been a source of confusion for some faithful comics fans. That’s what happened when someone asked Gunn why the character’s backstory was applied to his alien form rather than his original human form. James Gunn subsequently explained on Twitter why the story changed for the film version, as you'll see below:

I didn't want to make a space opera with a dozen earthlings who just coincidentally found themselves in space. How could I even explain that in the 1st 20 minutes of a movie? I wanted a group of aliens & orphans from different planets who banded together.

James Gunn's reasoning made sense. The MCU director wanted his cast to be from diverse levels of society (and the galaxy). Plus, he based his Guardians team on the 2008 version of the comics rather than the original Guardians. At that point in the alien strongman’s story, his origin story had changed more than a few times, so this version of Drax was the one audience got to see on the big screen. That team was just a group of distinct species coming together to take on Thanos and his henchmen, so alien Drax made sense.

Drax started out in the comics as human Arthur Douglas, whose family was killed after seeing Thanos’ spaceship in the desert. His soul was transferred into his current body and renamed Drax the Destroyer. While the killing is a common thread between both iterations, moviegoers catch up with him as a prisoner set on killing Ronan the Accuser. In print, he was created to capture and kill Thanos for the betterment of the universe. So the similarities and differences aren’t too far off from his Marvel beginnings.

