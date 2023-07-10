Guardians Of The Galaxy's James Gunn Reveals The Short Film About Rocket And Groot's Friendship Forming He'd Planned To Make
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a movie that was specifically made by James Gunn with the intention of revealing the backstory of Rocket Racoon, but there is one notable question that the blockbuster doesn't answer: how did Rocket first meet Groot? The two characters are already friends when we meet them in Guardians of the Galaxy, and the origin story featured in Vol. 3 doesn't cover that part of the diminutive hero's history. Thankfully, Gunn isn't just letting that stone go unturned, revealing key details about Rocket and Groot meeting while discussing a short film that never got made.
The filmmaker has explained everything on his personal Threads account. Gunn was asked by a fan if he could discuss the history of Tibius Lark – a name you can see listed among Groot's known associates after he is arrested in Guardians of the Galaxy – and the writer/director responded by delivering a three-post answer. He started by saying that there was a short film he wrote about Rocket and Groot prior to the release of his first Marvel blockbuster and noted that it featured the characters locked up together in a prison:
Continuing, James Gunn noted that the relationship between Tibius and Groot predated them being locked up together, and Tibius made Rocket swear to be his tree friend's protector:
Following the revelation in the short film that Tibius Lark is a robot, Rocket would have put his mechanical genius to work to help him escape from the prison along with Groot:
Based on James Gunn's description of Rocket being on Groot's shoulder, and having witnessed Groot's growth cycle from Guardians of the Galaxy to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one can surmise that there wasn't a great deal of time between the described prison break and their meet-up with their future teammates – but clearly there was enough time for the two buds to form a permanent friendship and partnership.
A big part of the reason why the Guardians of the Galaxy movies are so good is because of the depth of thought that James Gunn put into the creation of the characters, and this unproduced description of how Rocket and Groot first met is a perfect example. He really cares about making them all real, and that has made his trilogy one of the best intra-Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises.
Fans can revisit Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (not to mention the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special) with a Disney+ subscription, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available for digital purchase at online outlets including Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, and Apple. For those curious about everything that is in the works from the MCU, check out our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides, and take a look back at the past with our ranking of every Marvel movie and our Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
