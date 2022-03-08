Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Zoe Saldana Explains What It’s Like On The Set Of Vol. 3

In 2014, writer/director James Gunn pulled off one hell of a trick. The filmmaker took a relatively unknown team of comic book heroes called the Guardians of the Galaxy and turned them into instant pop culture icons. We've been on one hell of a ride with the characters ever since, between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2., Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, and soon we will see their time as a unit come to an end in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It's a highly anticipated blockbuster, but according to star Zoe Saldana, the fact that everyone is preparing to say goodbye has created a bittersweet atmosphere on set.

Production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still rolling along down in Atlanta, Georgia (principal photography having begun last November), and the star best known for her role as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently told ScreenRant about what making the movie has been like. Saldana noted that restrictions from the pandemic have had an impact on experience, but it seems that what's more significant for her is what's happening with the cast and crew emotionally. She explained,

I have to say we're dealing with a lot of adversities, which is COVID and scheduling and things like that. But when we're there, we're having such a wonderful time, you know? It's a bittersweet moment because it is our understanding that this will be the last Guardians of the Galaxy. So it's bitter in that sense, but it's sweet because we are all very grateful to have lived this journey together and James Gunn really is giving us a beautiful ending, and this story is really compelling.

Of all the Marvel characters set to return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Zoe Saldana's Gamora is arguably the most fascinating. Fans who saw the last two Avengers movies will remember that the Gamora we got to know and love from Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now dead – having been sacrificed by Thanos so that he could acquire the Soul Stone. The Gamora who will be featured in the upcoming blockbuster is one who traveled through time and has no idea who Peter Quill, Drax, Groot, Rocket, and Mantis are... but they still know her like family.

We don't know much of anything about the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which is nothing out of the ordinary), but James Gunn did confirm all the way back in 2017 that it would be the film that would end the story for the current lineup of heroes. According to Zoe Saldana, shooting the movie has been difficult (early call times are harsh and the makeup removal process certainly seems like a real challenge), but she clearly thinks that the juice will be worth the squeeze:

I think it's going to be the best one yet. We're having a blast, but then again, it's just not easy to shoot a Guardians movie. There's a lot of action. There's a lot of dust. There's a lot of makeup, endless hours of makeup, but the end result is so worth it.

After many years of waiting, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now just a little over a year away. Starring Zoe Saldaña, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, and Will Poulter, the blockbuster is on track to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. To learn about the full slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe titles on the way, check out our Upcoming Marvel Movies guide.